Dick and Angel Strawbridge were the picture of marital bliss in a recently shared post on their Instagram.

The couple, who wed in 2015, took to social media to reveal to their fans in Spain that viewers could now watch final season of Escape to the Chateau, and to celebrate they shared a montage of video clips and photos from behind the scenes.

Dick and Angel shared this sweet photo to their social media

But one moment saw a rare look into their life as husband and wife as Dick and Angel enjoyed a candle-lit dinner. The pair were dressed to the nines for the romantic evening and could be seen sharing a kiss in one snippet of the clip. How sweet!

Meanwhile, the pair's post is a bittersweet because it means that viewers watching will be tuning into the final ever series of the popular lifestyle show. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was emotional for the family to end the show. Check out the video to hear them talk about bringing the show to an end…

The Strawbridge family are no doubt recuperating after their time Down Under where they've been putting on shows every night as part of their Dare to Do It tour.

Dick, Angel, and their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, took part in their official theatre and book signing tour of Australia and New Zealand for over six weeks.

The Strawbridge family recently toured Australia

To mark the end of the milestone run, they shared a sweet family photo recently. Dick and Angel couldn't have looked happier as they posed with their two children along the Sydney harbour.

After sharing their adorable family photo on Instagram, Angel and Dick were quickly inundated with comments from fans. "One of the best shows I’ve been to, enjoyed every moment, thank you," wrote one.

"We loved your show in Brisbane and we hope you’ve had a wonderful holiday down under" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Hope to see you back in Aus again one day."

