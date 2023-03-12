Princess Iman of Jordan cuts incredible seven-layer wedding cake in new video The Princess married Jameel Alexander Thermiótis on Sunday

Princess Iman of Jordan tied the knot on Sunday in a lavish ceremony where she and her new husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiótis, looked so in love.

The royal couple pulled out all the stops, with the groom looking dapper in a classic black three-piece suit with a grey waistcoat and the bride wearing a sleek white gown with lace detailing and a fabulous train.

Another beautiful feature of the big day was the huge, seven-layer cake which was enhanced with a subtle vine decoration. See the newlyweds cut their special cake in the video below…

WATCH: Princess Iman cuts unbelievable wedding cake with sword

Loading the player...

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest daughter's wedding was broadcast live via Jordan TV News.

Rapt viewers watched as Princess Iman, 26, looked breath-taking in her gorgeous white wedding dress which featured a full skirt, a sheer lace panel, and lace-cuffed sleeves.

She styled her locks into a beautiful bun and finished off her look with a sparkling tiara and a sweeping, embroidered veil adorned with intricate flowers.

The couple enjoyed a romantic ceremony

As for her bridal bouquet, the royal walked down the aisle with a simple posy of white flowers.

For the special occasion, proud mother Queen Rania wore a gorgeous stone-hued dress complete with floaty, capped sleeves.

MORE: Queen Rania looks almost identical to daughter Princess Iman at pre-wedding henna party

She styled her brunette tresses in sleek waves and finished off her look with a diamond-encrusted bracelet and a baby blue clutch bag.

Princess Iman at her pre-wedding henna party

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the couple's engagement on 6 July 2022.

LOOK: Jordan's Princess Iman wows in diamond tiara in new portrait ahead of royal wedding

The official announcement read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis' family".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.