David Bowie's widow Iman dances up a storm in stunning goddess dress The 66-year-old dazzled at the Met Gala in a Harris Reed design

Iman wowed at Monday's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Costume Institute Gala in her bespoke Harris Reed design. While the elaborate caged skirt might have made navigating the red carpet difficult, Iman sashayed down with ease – and she even managed to boogie on the dancefloor later.

On Tuesday, the supermodel took to Instagram to share a fun video of her dancing to Madonna's hit Ray of Light and friends and fans inundated her with compliments.

WATCH: Stars channel the weird and wonderful for Americana-inspired Met Gala

"@harris_reed If you ever wondered what a dream coming true looks like… this is it! Thank you Anna Wintour and @voguemagazine," she captioned the short clip.

Reacting to it, fashion photographer Bruce Webber wrote: "You look amazing."

Iman danced up a storm on Monday night

Film producer James Kaliardos added: "Just incredibly beautiful and perfect. Love youuuuuu so, dear Iman." A third added: "Totally smashed it! Best outfit of the Gala!!"

Iman's biggest fan, however, was her and David Bowie's daughter, Lexi Jones. On Monday night, the 21-year-old posted a picture of her mum at the Met Gala and wrote alongside it: "Mama at the Met. Killed it."

Iman loved the compliment and shared it in her Stories, adding: "Love you."

Speaking about working with Harris Reed and her choice of outfit, the star told Vogue: "He approached me, and then he sent me this drawing, which ... I fell over.

Iman posing with Harris at the Met Gala

"I thought it was beautiful because it really felt hopeful, a ray of light after all the darkness we felt. So, I thought this was a perfect outfit for it."

Harris wasn't short of compliments either, saying of Iman: "I tried to think of the most iconic woman in the world, and it really came as Iman."

Later on Instagram, the 66-year-old added: "Met Gala 2021. Keep your eye on this new talented designer @harris_reed @dolcegabbana. Thank you @wintourworld for your vision in introducing me to Harris.

"Forever grateful to Rebecca @leightonjewels for the extraordinary jewels. Make up @kilprity using @imancosmetics. Hair @oscarjameshair. @voguemagazine #MetGala"