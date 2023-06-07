Jonnie Irwin's whirlwind proposal to wife Jess at India fort

The former A Place in the Sun star married his wife within one year of meeting her

Jonnie Irwin married his wife Jess in 2016 following a whirlwind romance that began less than one year earlier.

The A Place in the Sun star, who exclusively told HELLO! about his terminal cancer diagnosis in November 2022, explained that he had intended to have a casual relationship with Jess largely due to his travel commitments with work. However, their "hook ups" very quickly developed into something more serious, with extended trips and even a proposal in Jaipur in India!

"We met through a friend I used to live with and he’s now married to Jess’ friend. We were supposed to hook up a few times and I was always working away," he began during an interview with The Sun.

"Within a few months, I'd encouraged her to leave work and go travelling with me round the world. We went away for three months, came back to London, then did another three months away."

© Instagram Jonnie and Jessica got engaged three months before their wedding

During one trip, the couple hiked to the top of the Red Fort where the TV star popped the question, presenting his bride-to-be with a solitaire diamond engagement ring she still wears today. "We came home in the spring and were married by the October," Jonnie added.

When did Jonnie Irwin get married?

Jonnie and Jess tied the knot in October 2016 and he announced the news by sharing a snap of the newlyweds kissing outside Healey Barn in Northumberland.

Jess looked gorgeous in a satin floor-length gown with a cowl neckline and capped sleeves, finishing off her look with a lace-trimmed veil secured on top of her bouncy curls. She held a bouquet of white flowers tied together with ribbon, while Escape to the Country presenter Jonnie was a dapper groom in a black suit, a blue shirt and brown shoes.

© Instagram The presenter often shares peeks inside his family life

"The very happiest weekend of my life. #escapetothewedding," he captioned the Instagram photo, while he shared the same snap on Twitter and added the sweet message: "Zero Monday morning blues from me after the best weekend marrying the best human."

Meanwhile, Jess previously shared several peeks inside their wedding venue, which featured wooden floorboards and plush metallic cushions. Their ceremony took place under wooden beams covered with fairy lights, a huge metallic chandelier and exposed brick walls.

What has Jonnie Irwin said about his wife Jess?

© Instagram The couple share three children

Jonnie has never tried to hide his affection for his wife, often sharing gushing tributes to her on social media.

He told The Sun: "I asked Jess to marry me because not only is she very pretty but classically so, but she was fun. That’s not to say anyone else I’ve dated wasn’t fun, but she was just on my wavelength. She has a great spirit of adventure and we didn’t have one argument until the kids came along, and all parents fall out don’t they?"

Jonnie, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, often gushes about his wife

Jonnie and Jessica share son Rex and twins Rafa and Cormac, and the family of five live in Newcastle.

