Jonnie Irwin shares heartwarming video from home after hospital admission

Jonnie Irwin delighted fans on Saturday with a heart-melting family update, just days after he was admitted to hospital.

The presenter, who is currently battling terminal cancer, posted a sweet video of his three sons Rex, Rafa and Cormac playing outside in the sun-soaked garden. In the clip, his eldest son Rex, five, could be seen zipping across the lawn on a bright red bicycle.

Alongside the precious Instagram clip, Jonnie penned: "So it turns out Rex has taught himself to ride a bike. I put it down to all those trips on his @bobike balance bike."

He went on to say: "Rafa looks hot on his heels. Now to find him a bigger bike as he's already grown out of [the] fireman bike."

© Getty Jonnie is best known for hosting Escape to the Country

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with touching comments. "Well done Rex, great achievement [arm muscle emoji] little brothers won't be far behind. Big milestone reached," remarked one, while a second noted: "Magic moments!"

A third commented: "Precious moments when you watch your child suddenly able to do something that a moment/five minutes/a day ago they couldn't do," and a fourth gushed: "The little one and his pedals though."

Jonnie's social media update comes after he was admitted to hospital earlier this week. It's not known whether Jonnie is still in hospital, or at home recovering with his family.

© Instagram The presenter shares three sons with his wife Jessica

He made the announcement on Instagram, writing: "In hospital this week monitoring a changeover in my pain management regime.

"Fingers crossed I'll be out in time to make an appearance on Sunday for this weekends @aplaceinthesunofficial LIVE event at @olympialondon in Kensington. It's packed with presenters from Friday including @jasmineharman @benhillmantv @laurahamiltontv @benhillmantv… Hope to see you there…x."

© Instagram Jonnie with his wife Jessica

After keeping his devastating diagnosis private for two years, Jonnie opened up about his illness back in November 2022.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Magazine, he revealed: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'

© Getty Jonnie with his co-star Jasmine Harman

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Jonnie first noticed something was wrong with his health back in August 2020 when his vision went blurry while driving. The tests soon revealed he had lung cancer which had spread to his brain, and he was given just six months to live.

© Instagram Jonnie with his eldest son Rex

Cancer drugs and chemotherapy have helped prolong Jonnie's prognosis while he has continued to work as much as possible.

For support on anything cancer-related, visit Macmillan Cancer Support