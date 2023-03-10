Gogglebox stars' private wedding photos: From Pete's beachside nuptials to Mary's unconventional gown Baasit Siddiqui and Sid Siddiqui are also married

Giles Wood and Mary Killen and Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig are just some of the happily married couples on Gogglebox, but not all of them have shared details about their wedding days.

We've done some research and found Pete Sandiford's rare beachside wedding photos, Baasit Siddiqui's loved-up throwback snaps and more. Keep reading to see who is engaged or married, and watch the video below to see Tom Malone Jr discuss his mystery wedding ring, which he describes as "my most prized possession."

WATCH: Gogglebox's Tom Malone Jr gets quizzed by fans about his mystery wedding ring

Loading the player...

Giles and Mary

Giles Wood and Mary Killen have been married for over 30 years after meeting when they were 21. While they have remained quiet about the details of their wedding day, one rare throwback photo shared a look at their unconventional wedding outfits.

Giles and Mary shared a rare throwback wedding photo

Giles looked dapper in a classic morning suit consisting of grey trousers and a black tailcoat, but his bride opted for a more unique black belted jacket with a white trim on the collar, layered over her full-skirted bridal gown.

She added a cream hat and held a bunch of pink flowers, adding a pop of colour to her otherwise monochrome look.

Pete Sandiford

Newlyweds Pete and Paige were pictured next to the sea

Pete Sandiford secretly married his wife Paige (née Yeomans) in May 2021. Despite admitting he was married and sporting his wedding ring at the NTAs, he waited six months before sharing his first glimpse inside his magical coastal nuptials.

The newlyweds were pictured grinning at one another against the backdrop of the sea, with Pete wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt and pale blue tie while his new wife looked stunning in an elegant white dress with a full skirt, a low back and a large statement bow. She finished off her bridal look with her brunette hair fastened into a half-up style with flowing curls.

Jenny Newby

Jenny and Lee pictured with Lee's partner Stephen

Jenny and Lee always appear together from their caravan site in Hull, but although the pair often get mistaken for partners, they are in fact just friends. Jenny has a husband called Ray, who doesn’t feature on the show, and Lee’s partner of 26 years, Stephen only made a brief cameo once.

Baasit Siddiqui

Baasit and Melissa had a beautiful wedding day

Baasit Siddiqui appears on the show with his father Sid and brother Umar, and he often speaks about his children Amelia and Theodore. They do not feature on screen, and nor does his wife Melissa.

Late last year Baasit used his family Instagram (@thesiddiquis) to mark eight years of marriage with throwback wedding snaps. Alongside two photographs from the day, and a picture of them with their children, Baasit wrote: "Wow! I can’t believe me and @melissasiddiqui have been married for eight years!

MORE: Gogglebox's Siddiqui family go viral on Twitter over VERY accurate tweet

"Lots and lots of ups and the occasional down but I couldn’t be more happy and proud to be married to the brightest, prettiest and most loving lady ever. “Me & the little ones love you loads. Thank you for being amazing Mel. Love you so much xxx"

Sid Siddiqui

Sid's wife doesn't appear on the hit show

Although you never see Sid's wife Nasreen, the couple have been married for 40 years! As well as Baasit and Umar, they share two daughters and a third son Raza, who occasionally makes an appearance on the show.

Evie Woerdenweber

In 2020, Evie Woerdenweber, who used to appear on the show with her parents Viv and Ralph, announced her happy engagement news.

The star wrote on Twitter: "[Three] wonderful years together. He proposed and I said yes! Bring on the wedding planning!" and she included an image of her proudly showing off her gorgeous ring.

SEE NEXT: Gogglebox stars' homes' unseen parts: the Malones, the Siddiquis and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.