Hoda Kotb's awkward on-air moment with Naomi Watts - did she reveal she's married to Billy Crudup?

Hoda Kotb's bubbly personality has earned her legions of loyal Today viewers, but her forthcoming nature wasn't quite so appreciated during a recent segment on the popular NBC show.

New reports from Page Six suggest actress Naomi Watts and her boyfriend, The Morning Show actor, Billy Crudup, have secretly tied the knot.

However, Hoda seemed to put her foot in it back in April - see video below - when she alluded to an engagement. In April, Naomi appeared on Today wearing a sizable diamond ring on her wedding finger.

At the time, Hoda couldn't help but point it out and commented: "My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here. It just struck me. But it's beautiful."

Hoda's co-host, Savannah Guthrie pushed the subject further and added: "Hoda's asking if you're engaged."

© Getty Naomi and Billy attend ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration in 2022

Naomi sidestepped them by simply replying. "Oh, the brain fog!" and looking away.

Now, it appears Hoda and Savannah may have been on the right path as Page Six posted photos of the private couple wearing matching rings while returning to their New York City apartment.

© Instagram Naomi was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while on holiday in April

Naomi and Billy also looked ready wedding with the actress wearing an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress with a bouquet of white flowers in her hand.

While he donned a navy blue suit, white button-up shirt and silver ring on his left ring hand.

© Getty Images Naomi has two children with her ex Liev Schrieber

The notoriously private pair confirmed their relationship in 2017 while filming Netflix’s psychosexual drama Gypsy together.

They didn’t make their red carpet-debut until 2022 at the SAG Awards. Naomi has two children, Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, with her ex-partner, Liev Schrieber.

They were together for 11 years. Billy shares 19-year-old son William with ex Mary-Louise Parker, whom he left at seven months pregnant for Claire Danes.

It looks like Naomi and Billy are married

Naomi and Billy are notoriously private but in July 2022 she wrote a sweet message to him on social media to celebrate a milestone. "Happy Birthday my love," she wrote on Instagram with a kiss emoji alongside a selfie of the pair traveling together.

Naomi previously opened up about marriage and whether it was ever on the cards for her. Talking to mom.com, she said: "My thoughts on marriage change often.

© Getty Images The actress is notoriously private

"Since I was a kid, having grown up in a divorced family, I was strongly against it at one point and now I feel as good as married. We just don't have that certificate."

Billy spoke about the challenges of dating when you're famous when he said: "There's a lot of pressure in acting. ... It's hard to maintain all of your relationships. My son is with me part-time, so if I'm not working, I'm with him. And I have a great group of friends in New York. But I'm happiest when I'm in a relationship, for sure. And I have great faith that I'm going to find one to persevere with."

