Nicole Kidman rocks waist-defining flares for Naomi Watts' Mexico wedding

Almost exactly one year after Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup married in a New York courthouse, they jetted to Mexico for a second wedding with their closest friends and family, including Nicole Kidman.

The actress was pictured celebrating with the bride and her mother Myfanwy Edwards after the ceremony. "Her feet never touched the ground! #the bride," wrote Nicole in an Instagram photo showing her lifting her close friend up in a big hug.

© Instagram The Big Little Lies actress wore white flares and a blue shirt over the wedding weekend

The snap not only revealed Naomi's bridal white coord from La Double J, covered with an abstract maximalist print, but it also shared a peek at Nicole's effortless wardrobe for the weekend.

© Instagram Nicole appears to have worn a silver sequin wedding guest dress in a still from Ben Watts' video

The Big Little Lies actress donned a low-key ensemble consisting of a loose pastel blue shirt with the sleeves rolled up, tucked into wide-leg cream trousers that defined her waist. Trainers and a white hat on top of her blonde hair completed her casual ensemble.

Earlier in the weekend, she appeared to wear a silver sequin mini dress as she sat among the guests at the intimate ceremony in a still from Ben Watts' video.

The bride wore a gorgeous cowl neck satin wedding dress with twisted straps and a low back as she married Billy for the second time. The King Kong star's hair was fastened into an elegant updo with loose curls framing her face, while her bridesmaids - daughter Kai and niece Ruby - wore strapless gold dresses.

© Instagram/Ben Watts Naomi's daughter and niece acted as bridesmaids for her second wedding

Naomi's gown was worlds apart from her first wedding outfit on 10 June 2023. At the time, she announced she had wed Billy by sharing photos of their New York courthouse ceremony alongside the caption: "Hitched."

Walking down the steps hand in hand with her new husband, Naomi looked stunning in a romantic Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lily Guipure Dress, covered with intricate lace and featuring a corset-style bodice.

She added gold heeled sandals and wore her blonde bob curled, while Billy donned a navy blue suit and white button-up shirt.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2017 while filming Netflix’s psychosexual drama Gypsy together and made their red carpet at the SAG Awards in 2022.

© Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 20 The couple started dating in 2017

Naomi was previously in an 11-year relationship with Liev Schrieber, with whom she shares children Sasha and Kai, while Billy shares son William with ex Mary-Louise Parker.

