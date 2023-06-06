Savannah Guthrie's departure from Today studios leaves concerned fans asking after Hoda Kotb

The NBC show has a lot of fun segments coming up for viewers this week

Savannah Guthrie is always on the move and has a lot of excitement going on both in her personal and professional life right now.

Not only is she getting ready to move home, but she's also set to leave New York City for a few days this week - for a very exciting reason!

At the start of the week, Today announced that Savannah would be jetting off to Paris for Wednesday and Thursday's shows to mark one year out from the Olympics.

Savannah dressed up in French attire on Monday, including a red beret, as she announced the news. A clip of the show was posted on Instagram soon after the news was announced, with a caption reading: "We’re celebrating one year out from the Olympics with Savannah in Paris! Tune in this Wednesday and Thursday for some fun surprises you won’t want to miss."

While fans were excited for Savannah, the news left many asking the same thing about her co-host Hoda Kotb. "Why isn't Hoda going too?" one wrote, while another asked: "What about Hoda?" A third responded: "Why isn't Hoda getting to go as well?"

There will likely be a very good reason for Hoda staying behind in New York City - with the show needing one host to be in the studios for the usual day-to-day running of the program.

Hoda may also have decided to opt out of the trip due to personal reasons, seeing as her young daughter Hope, three, is still on the mend following a health scare earlier in the year.

One thing's for sure though, Savannah has been having a lot of fun traveling this year. She only recently returned from London, where she was reporting on King Charles' coronation for Today.

Savannah has been working at Today for over a decade, and marked 10 years on the program in June 2021. The star was inundated with supportive messages from her co-stars to mark the occasion, including a sweet tribute by Hoda, who posted a beautiful throwback photo of her co-star with her then baby daughter Vale – now eight.

In the caption, Hoda wrote: "Sg it's your 10 year anniversary... so many worky pix to choose from... but this one shows your whole heart. I love sitting next to you." Dylan Dreyer also paid tribute to Savannah, sharing a picture of the pair when they were both pregnant at the same time.

"Shared memories both in life and on TV. I truly admire you for your poise, quick wit, intelligence, kindness, and friendship. Happy #savannahversary and congratulations on 10 years hosting @todayshow @savannahguthrie!!!"

Savannah's ten-year anniversary show included a 15-minute tribute that saw her colleagues pay tribute to her dedication and professionalism. What's more, the doting mother was overcome with emotion when her two children, Vale and Charles, surprised her by making an appearance on the programme.

"We actually have a little bit of cake so we're going to have some special people bring it out," shared Hoda as Savannah's children appeared, along with her husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah was overwhelmed and couldn't stop giving her children big hugs, as Michael greeted her Today co-stars. "Now my whole family is here," exclaimed Savannah as she cuddled the children close to her.

