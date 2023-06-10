Naomi Watts weds Billy Crudup in stunning sleeveless Oscar de la Renta gown - and see her bouquet

Naomi Watts and The Morning Show actor, Billy Crudup, have secretly tied the knot, sharing the news on Saturday June 10. Naomi wore an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lily Guipure Dress, and gold heeled sandals, while Billy donned a navy blue suit and white button-up shirt.

They were later pictured arriving home and showing off their new rings, with Billy wearing a silver ring on his left ring hand and Naomi a gold one that sat underneath her diamond engagement ring. She also carried a bouquet of simple white flowers and greenery, and a white blazer was tucked over her arm.

The actress confirmed her nuptials by posting a picture of her and Billy at the top of the courthouse steps, simply captioning the post: "Hitched."

"Wow! Congratulations I’m so happy about this. You 2 are perfect together," commented friend Amy Sedaris, while Miranda Kerr also shared her congratulations.

"Oh wow! How wonderful Congratulations to you both," added Trudie Styler.

© Getty Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration in 2022

The post came after Page Six published photos of the private couple wearing matching rings while returning to their New York City apartment.

The private pair confirmed their relationship in 2017 while filming Netflix’s psychosexual drama Gypsy together.

© Instagram Naomi Watts was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while on holiday in April

They didn’t make their red carpet-debut until 2022 at the SAG Awards. Naomi has two children, Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, with her ex-partner, Liev Schrieber.

They were together for 11 years. Billy shares 19-year-old son William with ex Mary-Louise Parker, whom he left at seven months pregnant for Claire Danes.

Naomi and Billy are notoriously private but in July 2022 she wrote a sweet message to him on social media to celebrate a milestone. "Happy Birthday my love," she wrote on Instagram with a kiss emoji alongside a selfie of the pair traveling together.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Naomi Watts on Today

Earlier in April Today Show star Hoda Kotb alluded to an engagement when Naomi appeared on the show wearing a sizable diamond ring on her wedding finger.

At the time, Hoda couldn't help but point it out and commented: "My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here. It just struck me. But it's beautiful." Hoda's co-host, Savannah Guthrie pushed the subject further and added: "Hoda's asking if you're engaged."

Naomi sidestepped them by simply replying. "Oh, the brain fog!" and looking away.

