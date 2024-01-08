Naomi Watts rocks 'distinctive' engagement ring and vampy beauty look for special milestone with Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, both 55, made their first red carpet appearance together following their Manhattan wedding in June 2023. The King Kong star and The Morning Show actor were pictured at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on 7 January. The newly married pair appeared more in love than ever, giggling and holding hands as they posed for photos before Naomi joined Michelle Yeoh on stage to present the Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Musical Comedy.

© Getty The couple made their first red carpet appearance since their wedding at the Golden Globes

The Impossible actress Naomi modelled a silver gown that perfectly complemented her sparkly engagement ring. The one-shouldered frock from Fendi was made from an eye-catching patterned fabric with one caped sleeve cascading to the floor and a backless design. Naomi teamed it with a bold beauty look, styling her blonde bob into soft waves, adding coral lipstick and choosing an alluring, wintery black nail polish. The latter drew attention to her "distinctive" ring, which is reportedly worth $50k and is linked to a long royal history.

© CBS Photo Archive Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

According to Zack Stone, a diamond expert at the UK-based engagement ring specialist Steven Stone: "Naomi's engagement ring from Billy is a stunner. The sparkler features a 2.5ct marquise cut diamond sat on a pave band - believed to symbolise a union of two souls. Marquise cut diamonds are a particularly romantic choice for engagement rings [and] Naomi’s distinctive diamond is in a solitaire setting. Solitaire rings are inherently refined and minimalist, with the simplicity of the design allowing the centre stone to be the focal point."

Delving further into the history, he continued: "[The oval is] a distinctive shape that was first created in the 18th century for King Louis XV, when he commissioned a diamond design to represent the shape of his mistress’s lips."

© Lionel Hahn Naomi Watts' engagement ring

The private pair confirmed their relationship in 2017 while filming Netflix drama Gypsy. They had sparked engagement rumors for several months after Naomi was spotted flashing her ring on her left hand, and they secretly tied the knot in June 2023. For her relaxed wedding day, Naomi looked sensational in an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lily Guipure Dress, featuring a square neckline and sheer lace. She added gold heels and carried a bouquet of white flowers, while Billy donned a navy blue suit.

Celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad gave a rare insight into Naomi's "chill" wedding day during an interview with People. “The energy was happy and exciting on the wedding morning! Naomi had the coolest chill playlist going.” Ryan, who styled Naomi's hair into "natural, effortless" waves, added: "The truth is, we ran it like any other glam moment. We all just caught up on life's happenings and spent the rest of the morning celebrating Naomi and helping Billy decide whether to wear the gray or blue suit."

Together, they have a blended family including Naomi's children, Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Liev Schrieber, and Billy's 19-year-old son William with ex Mary-Louise Parker.

