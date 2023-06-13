Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's love story and marriage beat the odds in this surprising way

The celebrity couple revealed they had got married on June 10

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are couple goals - quite literally, if you believe in astrology that is.

The celebrity couple announced that they had tied the knot on June 10, and have never been happier. What's more, Naomi and Billy have star signs that quite often don't gel together, meaning that they beat the odds big time.

Naomi was born on September 28, making her a Libra, while Billy was born on July 8, making him a Cancer.

According to Astrotalk, the relationship between a Libra and a Cancer, although "brings satisfaction and fulfilment," is "one of the most challenging relationships within the zodiac signs."

This is because Libras tend to be more logical and precise by nature, while Cancers are more attuned with their emotions. This means that communication is vital - something Naomi and Billy are no doubt great at.

© Instagram Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's relationship beat all the odds when it came to star signs

Naomi and Billy have been dating for over six years and got engaged earlier this year. What's more, Billy will be marking his 55th birthday in just a few weeks - the first one married to the love of his life.

Naomi, 54, announced the news of their secret wedding on social media, and delighted fans with some behind-the-scenes photos from her special day on her Instagram Story.

© Getty Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are so in love!

Accompanying the happy couple were talented actors Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney, as well as Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne. It was a truly star-studded celebration that united friends and loved ones in an atmosphere of pure bliss.

Naomi took a moment to commemorate the occasion and extend birthday wishes to good friend Josh, writing, "Happy birthday to @jhamilton. A little bit of fun with husband... @markruffalo @sunnyspop_retail and lovely Lily."

© Instagram Photo posted by Naomi Watts on Instagram June 2023 announcing her marriage to Billy Crudup

Naomi and Billy's choice of not revealing their wedding date until after the ceremony came as no surprise, given that the couple are notoriously private.

They first confirmed their romantic involvement in 2017 while working together on Netflix's captivating psychosexual drama, Gypsy.

Later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022 at the SAG Awards, captivating fans and industry insiders alike with their undeniable chemistry. Naomi is a doting mom to children, Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, with her former partner, Liev Schreiber, with whom she spent 11 years. Billy, meanwhile, has a 19-year-old son named William with his ex, Mary-Louise Parker.

See below more photos of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup over the years

© Instagram Naomi Watts was a radiant bride

© Craig Barritt Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup on the red carpet

