Gorgeous celeb brides aged 50+: Naomi Watts, JLo & more show-stopping wedding dresses

If you're an older bride looking for wedding dress inspiration, your favourite celebrities are a good place to start.

The likes of Katie Couric, Queen Camilla and Ellen DeGeneres all waited until they were aged 50 and above to tie the knot, and didn't they look divine? Whether you're after a demure and timeless outfit or a bold ensemble that will be remembered for years to come, take a look at some of the most stunning older celebrity brides.

1 9 Naomi Watts, 54 Naomi Watts and The Morning Show actor, Billy Crudup, secretly tied the knot in June 2023, and the 54-year-old was pictured in an Oscar de la Renta gown with a square neckline, thick straps and a sheer lace fabric. She teamed it with gold heels, while Billy donned a navy blue suit and white button-up shirt.

2 9 Tina Turner, 73 Private Dancer singer Tina found love with music producer Erwin Bach following her abusive marriage to Ike Turner. She was aged 73 when they tied the knot at their home in Switzerland in 2013, with the singer choosing an unconventional black and green tulle gown designed by Giorgio Armani.

3 9 Katie Couric, 57 © Getty For her second marriage to John Molner, Katie Couric, then 57, stepped out in a sleeveless lace dress by Carmen Marc Valvo. The pair exchanged vows at her home in The Hamptons on June 21, 2014, sixteen years after she divorced Jay Monahan.

4 9 Jennifer Lopez, 53 © On the JLo If there's anyone who knows how to make an entrance, it's Jennifer Lopez. She proved you can wear whatever you feel comfortable in when she married Ben Affleck at their home in Riceboro, Georgia in 2021 in three different Ralph Lauren wedding dresses. She began her day in a ruffle gown made with over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 metres of fabric, before changing into another made up of strings of pearls, and a third mermaid gown with a Swarovski crystal-embellished keyhole neckline. RELATED: Top tips to transform your wedding dress into an evening gown – no second dress needed

5 9 Queen Camilla, 57 © Getty Queen Camilla and King Charles had both been married before they exchanged vows in April 2009. This could be why she wore a white midi coat dress for her civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall before changing into an unconventional pale blue Robinson Valentine frock with gold embroidery.

6 9 Ellen DeGeneres, 50 Who needs dresses when you could wear a chic bridal suit? Ellen DeGeneres, then 50, looked incredible for her big day with Portia de Rossi, then 36, in 2008. The pair both wore bespoke Zac Posen outfits; an ivory blouse, waistcoat and trousers for Ellen, and a tulle ball gown with blush pink skirt for Portia.

7 9 Joan Collins, 68 Dame Joan Collins wore very different outfits for each of her five weddings, but it was her nuptials with her fifth husband Percy Gibson that we can't help but remembers. In 2002, when she was 68, the actress stunned in an off-the-shoulder lavender gown with a figure-hugging silhouette and draped sleeves. © Getty They renewed their vows at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles in 2009, with Joan opting for another pastel outfit made up of a pale pink ruched dress and a matching jacket.

8 9 Barbara Streisand, 56 After being set up on a blind date, Barbra Streisand married James Brolin in 1998 aged 56. The ethereal bride was pictured in a white off-the-shoulder gown covered with sparkly embellishments with spaghetti halterneck straps and a mermaid silhouette. She added a diamond choker and sparkly bracelet.

9 9 Vanessa Williams, 52 © Getty For her third wedding aged 52, Vanessa Williams pulled out all the stops with two Carmen Marc Valvo bridal gowns. She exchanged vows with real estate agent Jim Skrip in a ruched top with a gold trim paired with a sleek skirt, which she later swapped for a mermaid dress with a sheer neckline and gold leaf print for the reception. Her husband told People: "When I finally noticed the dress, it was perfect for Vanessa: sleek, simple and sexy. She then had another surprise for me: she did a quick change into another beautiful gown for the vows ceremony. She was stunning!"

