Naomi Watts shares behind-the-scenes details of secret wedding to Billy Crudup - and wow

The Gypsy stars Billy and Naomi share the details of their nuptials

Naomi Watts recently married fellow actor Billy Crudup over the weekend in a secret ceremony.

But the 54-year-old star delighted fans as she shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her special day on her Instagram Story. This captivating glimpse into their wedding festivities came shortly after the couple officially confirmed their marriage on Saturday.

The first photo unveiled the couple exuding pure joy as they posed in their wedding attire. Naomi, radiating elegance, leaned lovingly into her new husband, her tousled bob beautifully styled.

Meanwhile, Billy, donning a dashing navy blue suit jacket, crisp white shirt, and a dainty buttonhole flower, looked every inch the dapper groom.

© Instagram Naomi and Billy's behind the scenes pics from their secret wedding

The newlyweds' infectious smiles revealed the deep happiness they felt, and Watts couldn't help but affectionately label Billy as her "hubby" in text overlaying the image.

As the Instagram Story continued, Naomi treated her followers to a full-length view of her breathtaking wedding dress.

The photo showcased the actress standing gracefully outdoors, clutching a bouquet of delicate white flowers. In a subsequent post, she playfully revealed that these stunning blooms were none other than "from the deli!!"—a charming detail that added a touch of whimsy to the elegant affair.

© Instagram Naomi was a radiant bride

But the celebrations didn't stop there. Naomi shared another snapshot capturing the couple's lighthearted moments with friends.

Billy lovingly embraced his radiant bride from behind, their wedding attire adding an extra touch of glamour to the gathering. Accompanying the happy couple were talented actors Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney, as well as Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne.

It was a truly star-studded celebration that united friends and loved ones in an atmosphere of pure bliss. Watts took a moment to commemorate the occasion and extend birthday wishes to Hamilton, writing: "Happy birthday to @jhamilton. A little bit of fun with husband... @markruffalo @sunnyspop_retail and lovely Lily."

© Instagram Naomi's dress is from Oscar de la Renta

As the weekend unfolded, the actress graciously shared more glimpses into her memorable wedding day. Expressing her gratitude, Naomi posted heartfelt messages, thanking those who played a pivotal role in creating her stunning bridal look.

In one of the photos, she stood resplendent in her wedding dress, her smile radiating pure happiness as she posed alongside hairstylist Ryan Trygstad and makeup artist Kyra Panchenko.

The bond shared between them was evident, as Naomi affectionately wrote: "So grateful for these two who've been there for a solid 18 years. Love them so so much."

Another heartwarming snapshot captured the trio alongside Naomi’s' manager, Jason De Beer, who humorously peeked into the frame from the bottom.

Naomi conveyed her deep appreciation, exclaiming: "And @jasondebeer!!! So beyond grateful for you." It was a testament to the incredible support system that surrounded the couple on their special day.

The confirmation of Naomi’s marriage to Billy came via an Instagram post on Saturday, just a day after the pair fueled speculation with photos of themselves in wedding attire. The enchanting snapshot showed the pair standing in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse, their beaming smiles capturing the essence of their love.

With a simple yet joyous caption of "Hitched!," Naomi announced to the world that she and Crudup had taken this momentous step forward together.

Naomi and Billy are no strangers to keeping their relationship private, having initially confirmed their romantic involvement in 2017 while working together on Netflix's captivating psychosexual drama, Gypsy.

© Getty Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration in 2022

They chose to make their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022 at the SAG Awards, captivating fans and industry insiders alike with their undeniable chemistry.

The devoted mother, shares two beautiful children, Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, with her former partner, Liev Schreiber, with whom she spent 11 years.

Similarly, Billy has a 19-year-old son named William with his ex, Mary-Louise Parker, a situation that gained attention due to the controversial circumstances surrounding their separation when Mary was seven months pregnant.

The couple's commitment to privacy is well-known, but Naomi let her guard down briefly in July 2022 when she took to social media to celebrate a milestone with a heartfelt message dedicated to Billy. On Instagram, she posted a loving tribute: "Happy Birthday my love," accompanied by a kiss emoji and a captivating selfie of the couple traveling together. It was a rare and touching glimpse into their deep connection.

Hoda Kotb grills Naomi Watts over her engagement ring on Today

In a lighthearted twist, the engagement rumors that had been swirling were teased during an appearance by Naomi on the Today Show in April.

The sparkling diamond ring adorning her wedding finger caught the attention of host Hoda Kotb, who couldn't help but comment on its undeniable allure.

Hoda playfully quipped, "My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here. It just struck me. But it's beautiful."

Co-host Savannah Guthrie playfully pressed for details, asking Watts directly if she was engaged. In response, Naomi artfully deflected, offering a coy reply, "Oh, the brain fog!" while skillfully averting her gaze.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.