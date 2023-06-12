Naomi Watts' $50k engagement ring's romantic diamond has to be seen

The Watcher star has been with her now-husband Billy Crudup for over six years

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup revealed they were married last week after several weeks of speculation – and the Mulholland Drive actress' engagement ring has to be seen. The Morning Show actor Billy proposed to his partner of six years with a stunning $50k diamond ring earlier this year – although as with their wedding the couple have been very secretive about the exact timeline of events.

Describing the 54-year-old's treasured possession, Zack Stone, a diamond expert at the UK-based engagement ring specialists Steven Stone said: "Naomi's engagement ring from Billy is a stunner. The sparkler features a 2.5ct marquise cut diamond sat on a pave band - believed to symbolise a union of two souls."

WATCH: Naomi Watts's engagement ring is revealed on Today

The diamond expert continued: "Marquise cut diamonds are a particularly romantic choice for engagement rings [and] Naomi’s distinctive diamond is in a solitaire setting. Solitaire rings are inherently refined and minimalist, with the simplicity of the design allowing the centre stone to be the focal point."

"They’re also popular with celebrities," he added. "Justin Long proposed to Kate Bosworth with an 8ct cushion cut diamond in a solitaire setting in the same month that Billy reportedly proposed to Naomi." After estimating Naomi's ring to be worth around $50,000, the engagement ring specialists also revealed some of the history behind the shape of The Impossible star's oval diamond.

© Instagram Naomi Watts was pictured wearing the diamond ring on her left hand while on holiday in April

"[The oval is] a distinctive shape that was first created in the 18th century for King Louis XV, when he commissioned a diamond design to represent the shape of his mistress’s lips," Zack revealed. He also complimented the ring's pave band, explaining they "are always an exceptional choice as they add another dimension of sparkle to the ring."

After rather accidentally publicly revealing her engagement ring in April during an appearance on Today with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie (although the actress had been happily wearing it in photos on her socials for some time), Naomi took to Instagram over the weekend to share some special insights into her and Billy's wedding.

© Getty Images Naomi Watts' ring was noticed on Today

The first photo unveiled the couple exuding pure joy as they posed in their wedding attire. Naomi, radiating elegance, leaned lovingly into her new husband, her tousled bob beautifully styled. Meanwhile, Billy, donning a dashing navy blue suit jacket, crisp white shirt, and a dainty buttonhole flower, looked every inch the dapper groom.

© Instagram Naomi and Billy's behind the scenes pics from their secret wedding

The newlyweds' infectious smiles revealed the deep happiness they felt, and Watts couldn't help but affectionately label Billy as her "hubby" in text overlaying the image. As the Instagram story continued, Naomi treated her followers to a full-length view of her breath-taking Oscar de la Renta wedding dress.

© Instagram Naomi's dress was from Oscar de la Renta

A few days prior, Naomi had taken to Instagram to confirm that she and Billy were married, writing in a caption which showed them together following the ceremony "Hitched". They were later pictured arriving home and showing off their new rings, with Billy, 54, wearing a silver ring on his left ring hand and Naomi a gold one that sat underneath her diamond engagement ring. She also carried a bouquet of simple white flowers and greenery, and a white blazer was tucked over her arm.

