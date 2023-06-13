Zara Tindall debuts magnificent floral headpiece and hot pink dress in unseen selfie

The Olympian gave a glimpse into the weird and wonderful glamour of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is just one week away, and royal fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of which members of the royal family will attend the illustrious equestrian event.

On Tuesday, Zara Tindall showed just how she was gearing up for the most fashionable racing event of the year with a glimpse into the masterful headwear guests can expect to see across the glamorous five-day affair. Take a look at more of Zara's most memorable raceday fashion moments in the clip below...

Zara's stylist Annie Miall took to Instagram to share a rare photo of the Princess Royal's daughter modelling an exquisite floral headpiece crafted by Australian milliner, Rachel Henry. The stunning headpiece was a bespoke accessory from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective 2023 in association with Fenwick.

Zara, 42, looked mesmerising as she donned the larger-than-life fascinator which comprised of swirled vines coiled around her face, blooming with hot pink peonies crafted from delicate dyed feathers.

© Instagram Zara debuted a stunning floral headpiece from Rachel Henry Millinery

The wife of Mike Tindall wore her signature blonde bob in a sleek, low bun to showcase the magnificent accessory. Coordinating with the fuschia florals, Zara slipped into a puff-sleeved, electric pink dress from The Pretty Dress.

Adding to her glowy complexion, Zara defined her natural features with smokey eye makeup and soft rosy blush as she took a smiling selfie in the exceptional headwear.

© Alamy Zara is no stranger to a glamorous equestrian event

Royal fans could hardly contain their excitement as they flocked to comment on the photograph of Zara shared to Instagram. "Wow! This is MEGA!" penned one, as another agreed: "How gorgeous! Both the model and the headpiece!"

Zara has quite the arsenal of race day attire, and many royal fans declared her 2022 appearance at the star-studded event as her "best yet".

© Getty Zara's gravity-defying rose headpiece was declared one of her "best" Royal Ascot ensembles

The mother-of-three turned heads at Royal Ascot's Ladies' Day last year by donning a beautiful satin tea dress from Laura Green.

© Getty Zara wore a pretty pink dress and head-turning green boater hat

Her bright green boater hat, however, was the real showstopper. Adorned with a gravity-defying rose perched on the brim, Zara's pink and green accessory perfectly matched the candy-pink buttons on her dress and her metallic pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall arrived arm-in-arm to Royal Ascot

Zara's husband Mike looked equally suave donning pinstripe suit trousers, a slick tailcoat and an antique black silk top hat.

