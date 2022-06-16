Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora's Ascot wedding dress that nobody noticed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Queen's relative Flora Vesterberg (née Ogilvy) looked sensational as she attended Royal Ascot 2022 – but did you spot her bridal dress?

Joined by her husband and Swedish financier, Timothy Vesterberg, 27-year-old Flora stepped out in a white lacy gown with sheer capped sleeves, an elegant V-neck, a fitted waist and a midi A-line skirt. It was by couture wedding dress designer Phillipa Lepley, who was also the mastermind behind one of her real-life bridal gowns.

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter accessorised her frock with a matching bridal white fascinator from Rachel Trevor Morgan and Jimmy Choo heels, while her husband wore a smart morning suit including pinstripe trousers, a cream waistcoat and a silk pale pink tie.

Flora opted for an impressive three wedding dresses for her multiple wedding celebrations with Timothy over the past few years. The couple officially tied the knot on 26 September 2020 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace during the height of the pandemic, when she was pictured modelling a modern square neck dress from Emilia Wickstead with delicate drop earrings.

The royal opted for a white midi from wedding dress designer Phillipa Lepley

One year later, they had a marriage blessing in front of a larger guest list including Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor once restrictions had eased in September 2021.

At the time, Flora looked ethereal in a Phillipa Lepley bridal gown, which wasn't dissimilar from her latest dress. It had a similar V-neck with long sheer sleeves and delicate embroidered flowers, and she added a matching embroidered veil which was secured into her curled hair by the Ogilvy Tiara, made up of pearls and diamond floral ornaments.

The royal did an outfit change for their intimate celebration at Claridges Hotel in London following their blessing.

Flora also wore Phillipa Lepley bridal gown

Instead of opting for a traditional white gown, like her previous two outfits, Flora was pictured by Rebecca Reid for Vogue Scandinavia wearing a blush pink mini dress with a keyhole neckline, bow around the waist and jewelled skirt.

She paired the vintage dress, which was originally from the 1960s, with white Jimmy Choo heels.

