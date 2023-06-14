Yellowstone's Kevin Costner is unrecognizable in unearthed photo that'll make your head spin

Kevin Costner is one of Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars with iconic roles in The Bodyguard, JFK, The Untouchables and Yellowstone. But, long before he shot to fame, he was an aspiring actor hoping to get his big break.

© Getty Kevin Costner used to sport a very different hairstyle

After combing through the archives, we uncovered a photo of Kevin from the early days of his career, and while the date remains a mystery, we reckon it was taken sometime in the 1970s, just before he landed his breakthrough role in Sizzle Beach, U.S.A. (1981).

While the actor typically rocks a shorter, slicked-back hairstyle a 'la John Dutton, his long, floppier locks in this unearthed snap have made him unrecognizable. We're definitely getting Jim Halpert vibes from The Office.

It wasn't until his final year of college at California State University, Fullerton, that Kevin became interested in acting and dancing. But it was a meeting with Hollywood legend Richard Burton – star of Cleopatra, The Spy Who Came In from the Cold and The Robe – that truly inspired him.

In an interview with WENN, Kevin opened up about their fortuitous meeting, which occurred in 1978. At the time, Kevin was boarding a plane home from his honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta with his first wife, Cindy Silva.

© Getty A chance meeting with Hollywood legend Richard Burton inspired Kevin to pursue a career in acting

"He [Richard] got on the plane first and had bought five seats all around him so that no one could sit next to him," Kevin explained. "We all got on the plane and I was burning up inside because I was grappling with the idea of acting, so seeing Richard I thought was a sign. My wife didn't even know that I was burning with this idea of what I was gonna be in my life.

"I remember him reading a book and as I walked over to talk to him, the whole airplane sort of stood up like a wave in a stadium! I looked very young and I said, 'Excuse me sir, when you get a moment can I ask you a bit of advice?' And he looked at me and he was probably thinking, 'Jesus, five seats isn't enough!' He said, 'When I finish reading this book, yes'."

© Getty Kevin ran into Richard Burton while returning from his honeymoon with his first wife Cindy

After waiting for Richard to finish his book, the Cleopatra star called Kevin over for a chat. "We had a talk that was just between us and then I went and sat back down in my seat."

Kevin added: "We didn't have a lot of money for our honeymoon and my parents drove us to the airport and we were gonna catch a bus back to the Disneyland hotel. My wife and I were sitting on our suitcases waiting and this big limousine came literally about eight inches from my face and just stopped. The window rolled down and Richard Burton said, 'Good luck', and the window went up and he drove on. I never got a chance to ever talk to Richard again so he has no idea what became of me."