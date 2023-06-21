Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner demands jaw-dropping monthly child support in unearthed court documents – details

Kevin Costner's ongoing legal battle with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is only getting more bitter, and potentially costly.

The former fashion designer, 49, filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star, 68, in May after 18 years of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences," and the couple's growing animosity towards each other has been revealed as they take their divorce to court.

Following reports that Christine, the mother of three of Kevin's seven children, accused the actor of attempting to kick her and the kids out of their California home, new documents filed by her attorneys have unearthed the astonishing sum she is now requesting in child support, among other details of the couple's finances.

Documents obtained by People include a request on behalf of the mom-of-three for "$248,000 total for all three children" a month from Kevin. Their kids are Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Despite the high number, she still maintained that the amount "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle," and has also requested for her soon-to-be ex-husband to pay the kids' private school tuition in full, plus the cost of their extracurricular activities as well as their healthcare expenses.

The outlet reports that she only made financial requests concerning the children, and did not make spousal support requests in the filing.

© Getty Kevin and Christine with their three children in 2019

The documents also unveiled details of Kevin's income, which in 2022 was a reported $19,517,0641, while the family's expenses was listed as $6,645,285, not including taxes.

Previous court documents filed by Kevin's legal team also revealed details of the couple's prenuptial agreement. The two first started dating in 2000, and tied the knot with a ceremony at his Aspen, Colorado ranch in 2004.

© Getty Kevin and Christine first met on a golf course in the early '90s

Per the documents, part of their prenuptial contract included an agreement that Kevin would pay $38,000 a month in child support, in addition to fully covering the cost of school and health related expenses.

© Getty Christine and Kevin were married for 18 years

He also alleges that part of their agreement was that should Christine file for divorce (which she did May 1) she would have 30 days from the day of the filing to move out of their shared home.

Now that that deadline has passed, both Christine and Kevin have accused each other of attempts of leaving each other "homeless."

© Getty The couple's three kids are all in their teenage years

Christine accused Kevin of unfairly kicking her and the kids out of the $145 million Carpinteria home, which Kevin solely owns, and Kevin claimed his wife has left him "without home base and unable to live in my own home," because of her alleged refusal to leave.

© Getty The couple first separated in April

In court documents obtained by Insider, he maintained: "When Christine and I began discussing marriage in 2003, I made it clear to her that I would not marry again without clarity that my separate property residences would remain mine to live in no matter what happened in our marriage."

This is Kevin's second divorce. He was previously married to actress Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. He shares three children with her as well: Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35. He also has a son, Liam, 26, with Bridget Rooney, whom he dated after his split from Cindy.