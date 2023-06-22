Larsa Pippen's staggering divorce settlement from Scottie Pippen - everything we know

The Real Housewife and the Chicago Bulls legend were married for nearly 20 years

Larsa and Scottie Pippen's rollercoaster divorce saw them break up and make up after almost two decades of marriage, but it ultimately ended with a split.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and her NBA legend ex, married in 1997, and decided to part ways in 2016, only to reconcile before calling time on their romance again in 2018.

They cited "irreconcilable differences" and this time the divorce stuck.

© Getty Images Larsa and Scott were together for almost 20 years

How many children have Larsa and Scottie Pippen got?

The couple have four children, adults sons Scottie Jr. and Preston. Their son, Justin, who was born in July 2005, and their daughter Sofia, was welcomed into the family in December 2008.

According to court documents, Larsa sought joint legal and physical custody of their kids, as well as spousal support.

© Getty Images Larsa Pippen Scottie Pippen children

What is Scottie Pippen's net worth in 2023?

Celebritynetworth.com reveals the 57-year-old's current net worth is $20 million. But during his 17 seasons in the NBA, he earned $109 million in salary alone.

RELATED: Selling Sunset cast - their net worths revealed

Larsa - an Assyrian-American former model, TV personality, and fashionista - has a net worth of $10 million.

© Getty Images Larsa and Scottie remain amicable despite their split

Scottie and Larsa's divorce settlement

It took several years to come to a divorce settlement. "I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021," attorney David J. Glass said in a statement at the time.

He added, "All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing on successfully co-parenting their remaining minor children."

How much was Larsa Pippen awarded in her divorce from Scottie?

Many of the details of their divorce were sealed, including how much she was awarded for spousal support. However, during their divorce, it was determined that Larsa was entitled to half of Scottie's funds which he had put into his Chicago Bulls 401K account during the duration of their marriage until they split in 2016.

© Getty Images Larsa says she feels great after divorce

This was due to the fact that it was community property and part of their marital estate

What Larsa has said about getting divorced

Larsa suggested divorce suited her during the Real Housewives of Miami season 4 premiere in December 2021. She was caught on camera saying: "Now that I'm single, I feel like I look better than ever. So, my vibe is very Miami. It's sexy, it's fun and I feel really independent."

Who is Larsa Pippen dating in 2023?

© Getty Images Larsa is dating Marcus Jordan

From one NBA family to another, the Bravo star has been romancing Scottie's Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, since September 2022. They have an age gap of 16 years.

Read more HELLO! US stories here