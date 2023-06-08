Selling Sunset cast: What are their net worths?

Lavish houses, designer outfits and a whole lot of drama are just three things Netflix's hit show Selling Sunset has in ample supply with cast members such as Chrishell Stause, former member Christine Quinn and Chelsea Lazkani strutting their stuff clad in off-the-catwalk pieces.

And it doesn't stop there, as the show reveals the hefty commissions the fashionista realtors rake in from all their high-end clients. But how much are the cast of Selling Sunset worth and is it as much as we are led to believe?

Chrishell Stause

© Getty Images Chrishell Stause in May 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress is worth around $6 million. Before starring on the Netflix show, 41-year-old Chrishell starred in US soaps, Days of Our Lives, and All My Children, which perhaps explains her incredible wealth.

It's believed the stars of Selling Sunset don't actually have a salary for appearing on the show, however the commission they earn for their work which is featured alongside the extra publicity their careers gain is significant. This explains how the brunette beauty secured her own $3 million home which she proudly bought on her own, as was documented in the show.

Mary Fitzgerald

© Getty Images Mary attending a premiere in February 2023

The recently-promoted beauty is expected to be worth between $1-2 million dollars according to reports, although that figure may be slightly higher now she has been promoted to manage the other girls in the cast. Mary has definitely earned her stripes and as one of the original cast members has worked her way up the ranks, pulling in the big bucks through marketing an impressive list of properties.

Heather Rae El Moussa

© Getty Images Heather with her husband Tarek in 2022

Like Mary, Heather has been on the show since its inception and has her own impressive property portfolio when it comes to her role. She is expected to be worth $3 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Prior to starring on the show, Heather was a Playmate at the Playboy mansion

The 35-year-old star recently married her partner of four years Tarek El Mossa, which was featured on season five of the show. The former Flip or Flop star who used to be married to Christina Hall has a whopping net worth of $15 million. Heather and Tarek welcomed a baby in January 2023 after Heather announced her pregnancy in June 2022.

Chelsea Lazkani

© Getty Images Chelsea in May 2023

Chelsea joined the Selling Sunset cast for season five of the popular series, and is best known for her fiery personality. Her attitude to life appears to have paid off, as the successful real estate agent has so far reportedly raised a net worth of over $500,000. While less than many of her cast mates, at just 30 years old, Chelsea has plenty of time to build up her fortune.

Christine Quinn

© Getty Images Christine attends The Fashion Awards 2022

While the real estate star known for her rivalry with Chrishell was absent from season six of Selling Sunset and appears to have left the show for good, make no mistake that Christine is still a key part of the show's reputation. The 34-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, which is no surprise when you consider her selling personality.

Since her departure from the Netflix realtor related show, fans have speculated whether Christine may return to our screens in another reality drama such as Real Housewives. However, so far nothing has been confirmed.

Bre Tiesi

© Getty Images Bre in September 2019

Netflix show newbie Breana Tiesi is known for her sometimes difficult open relationship with comedian Nick Cannon as well as her real estate knowledge. During the 32-year-old's first season on the show, it was revealed that Nick - who shares a child with Bre - had fathered a child with another partner without telling Bre.

While this real estate agent is new to Selling Sunset, the model and fitness enthusiast's appearance on season six of the show was not her television debut. Bre appeared on Wild 'N Out first, and later showed up in episodes of Love & Listings also. As a result, her net worth is predicted to sit at the impressive number of $6 million - although it should be added that some news outlets have suggested it may be significantly lower.

Amanza Smith

© Getty Images Amanza attending the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Fall 2023 Presentation at Highline Stages in February 2023

This Selling Sunset star who recently made headlines for a video she released about how she was cutting Chrishell out of her life has a believed net worth of around $1 million. The luxury realtor and interior designer's Instagram lists how she is also both a mental health advocate and motivational speaker - suggesting she is never short of opportunities to earn a handsome living through her passions.

