Is country music singer Brett Eldredge dating Kelly Clarkson? All we know

The Voice coach has been linked to the singer after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Brett Eldredge and Kelly Clarkson made sweet music together in 2020 with their Christmas duet, Under the Mistletoe – but their chemistry was so electric it left many fans wondering if they had taken their professional relationship to the next level.

Kelly had separated from her husband of six years, Brandon Blackstock in April 2020, and after she released her song with Brett at the end of that same year, he wasn't shy about expressing his admiration for The Voice coach, previously telling HELLO! he is "in awe" of the person she is.

© Getty Kelly and Brett sparked dating rumors after they worked together in 2020

"Kelly reached out about doing Under the Mistletoe and I'm a huge fan of hers," he told us. "I remember seeing her in concert when she was on the American Idol tour after she had just won, and I was so in awe of the power of her voice and just the person she was."

He added: "I couldn't believe I got to sing with her. The fact that [she] reached out was so cool."

Are Brett Eldredge and Kelly Clarkson dating?

© getty Kelly and Brett collaborated on the Christmas song, Under the Mistletoe in 2020

Brett has made no secret about his desire to find someone to share his life with – but it doesn't look like it will be Kelly.

Addressing the dating rumors that followed their duet, Brett told HELLO! "Yeah, those always come. It's crazy but it's just people I love to make music with."

© Anna Webber Brett is single but optimistic about finding 'the one'

He added: "I've been very fortunate to get to work with incredible women, and just powerful human beings and great people too, and to get to share the stage with them, it's a dream."

Opening up about his single status, the Songs About You singer hasn't given up hope of finding 'the one': "I don't have the person I [will] share my life with... But I'm very open to it," he told People. "And I'm getting closer by the day and I'm very optimistic."

Will Kelly Clarkson get married again?

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

The Whole Lotta Woman singer is open to falling in love again, but following her divorce, she has no interest in walking down the aisle for a second time. "I don't want another dude in my house with my children," she said on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast in March. "I really do, truly love being single. I like my bed. I like my routine."

Kelly and Brandon got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot the following year. After welcoming children River, nine, and Remington, seven, they announced their split in June 2020. Kelly later described their divorce – which was finalized in 2022 – as a "rough couple of years".

Why did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorce?

© Getty Images The singer has primary custody of her two children

Kelly hasn't listed off reasons for her split from Brandon, but in June, she discussed her light "dimming" in the relationship during an appearance on the podcast, We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle. "You choose to dim it," Kelly said.

"If I'm not around people like friends, families and lovers that are okay with the amount of light that I have then we're just not meant to be together and that's okay. "

But to dull yourself so you feel like somebody else can shine or so you feel like you're not in the way or whatever the situation is... that's not a healthy way to live."

