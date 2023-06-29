Kevin Costner slams wife Christine Baumgartner's $248k child support request, claims it's for plastic surgery, private trainer

The Yellowstone actor and his estranged wife are in a bitter legal feud over their divorce settlement

Kevin Costner's ongoing legal battle with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner over their divorce is getting uglier by the day.

The former fashion designer, 49, filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star, 68, in May after 18 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences," and the couple's growing animosity towards each other continues to be exposed through their court documents.

Just a week after the astonishing sum Christine is requesting in child support was revealed, her estranged husband's scathing answer is revealing even more about the couple's personal finances.

In a June 16 court filing, the mom-of-three made a request for $248,000 monthly total for all three children from Kevin – along with paying the kids' private school tuition in full, plus the cost of their extracurricular activities and their healthcare expenses – though she claims the amount "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."

The terms of their prenuptial agreement ahead of their 2004 marriage initially allotted $38,000 a month in child support from Kevin, and Christine is already entitled to a $1.4 million settlement.

Though she did not make any request for spousal support, Kevin is nonetheless slamming her child support request as one to be used for her own personal expenses.

In his response to her filing, his legal team described her request as "highly inflated and unsubstantiated," and stated: "Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent."

Not holding back from calling out Christine's personal spending, Kevin further claimed in court documents: "Christine allocates 60% of expenses such as private trainer, unallocated credit-card expenses, and her plastic surgery to the minor children without any explanation or basis. The children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does."

Doubling down, he maintained: "The plastic surgery expenses of $188,500 [a month] belong to Christine – not the children."

The filing further argued: "Christine should know which credit-card expenses were for her and which were for the children, but not even a minimal effort is made to allocate them accurately."

Ultimately, his legal team decided: "Guideline monthly child support based on Kevin's gross cash flow available for support is $123,620."

Previous court documents that provided details of Kevin's income revealed he earned a reported $19,517,0641 in 2022, and the family's expenses were listed as $6,645,285, not including taxes.

Kevin and Christine first started dating in 2000, and tied the knot with a ceremony at his Aspen, Colorado ranch in 2004. Their kids together are Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

This is the actor's second divorce. He was previously married to actress Cindy Costner (née Silva) from 1978 to 1994. He shares three children with her as well: Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35. He also has a son, Liam, 26, with Bridget Rooney, whom he dated after his split from Cindy.