Dolly Parton's confession about rarely seen husband Carl Dean will leave you stunned

Dolly Parton is a worldwide star and has amassed a jaw-dropping $650 million fortune throughout her career – so it's safe to say that country music has been kind to her.

However, while Dolly has lived and breathed the country music scene for decades, there is someone extremely close to her who isn't a fan of the genre – her husband of 57 years, Carl Dean.

Dolly made the startling admission on Absolute Radio Breakfast on Friday morning, telling host Dave Berry that her husband dislikes country music so much, he's not even a fan of her efforts.

Dolly Parton met Carl Dean before she found fame

"Country music was his least favorite, he was into hard rock," the 77-year-old said. "All of our lives, and we've been together almost 60 years, anytime I'm around him, in the house, in the car he's always playing rock songs."

Dolly has a new album coming out, Rockstar, that features her take on rock classics including Stairway to Heaven and Prince's Purple Rain. And it appears the former was recorded as a do-over because her first cover of the hit Led Zeppelin song didn't sit well with Carl.

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have been married for 57 years

"I actually chose a lot of his favorite songs to do [for this album] Stairway to Heaven being one of them," she added. "I did a version of Stairway to Heaven some years back as a bluegrass kind of thing, and he didn't think I should have done it. And he said, are you sure that's Stairway to Heaven or stairwell to hell?"

Dolly and Carl recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary and throughout their relationship, he has stayed out of the spotlight, preferring to focus on running his asphalt business.

Dolly Parton was 18 when she met Carl Dean

In fact, Carl is so private, over the years he's only been photographed a few times and has rarely seen his wife perform. "No, he doesn't like to do that," Dolly told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview.

"He gets nervous seeing me perform. It's almost like seeing your kid in a recital. He's afraid I'll mess up. Actually, he has seen me a time or two and it did relax him a little. He saw that I do mess up and it's OK because people are not gonna punish me for it."

© Mike Marsland Dolly Parton has a new album, Rockstar, which features her take on rock classics

Dolly was only 18 when she first met Carl, who was 21 at the time, outside their local laundromat in Nashville on the first day she moved to Music City in 1964.

Two years later in 1966, shortly before Dolly released her first album, they were married in Ringgold, Georgia, with only her mother there as a witness.

© Getty Dolly Parton has covered one of her husband's favorite songs

In 2016, the pair marked their 50th wedding anniversary in a very special way as they decided to get married for a second time. "We're going to get married again!" Dolly gushed to People ahead of their vow renewal.

"I'll have a beautiful wedding dress, 'cause I didn't have a big, long wedding dress when we got married, and we've got a suit for him, so we're going to dress up and take a bunch of pictures."