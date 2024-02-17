Everything you need to know about Kristen Stewart’s fiancee Dylan Meyer

Dylan Meyer, a talented screenwriter and the daughter of the Oscar-nominated Nicholas Meyer, stepped into the limelight in 2019, marking the beginning of her public romance with Twilight star Kristen Stewart.

With a career that boasts significant credits, including her work on the screenplay for Amy Poehler's 2021 Netflix film Moxie, Dylan has established herself as a force in the industry.

Her relationship with Kristen, however, has captivated the public's attention beyond her professional achievements.

Their story began on a movie set in 2013, but it wasn't until years later, through a mutual friend, that their paths crossed again, igniting a connection that Kristen couldn't ignore.

"The day that I met her, it was like all bets were off," she shared on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019, capturing the undeniable chemistry that sparked between them.

© Future Publishing Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart

Kristen, in a February 2024 Rolling Stone interview, reflected on the depth of their bond, attributing their strength as a couple to their shared passions and the synergy in their creative endeavors.

"We have taken the things that we’re spending our time on and interlocked them, and we’re so much smarter and stronger together," she said, revealing the profound impact of their partnership on both their personal and professional lives.

© Shutterstock Kristen with fiancee Dylan

Dylan stepping out from her father's shadow, has carved her own path in Hollywood. Her writing credits span from the 2015 film Loose Ends to the 2016 Netflix release XOXO, showcasing her versatility and talent.

Beyond the screen, Dylan has dabbled in acting and even stood in solidarity with her fellow writers during the Writers Guild of America strike in May 2023, advocating for fair treatment and recognition for storytellers.

The couple's journey from their initial encounter to their whirlwind romance has been filled with significant milestones.

Kristen Stewart says she wants to be a mom soon

From making their relationship Instagram official in October 2019 to announcing their engagement in November 2021, the couple have shared their love story with the world.

Kristen humorously recounted Dylan's proposal, saying, "It was so cute," during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Their relationship extends beyond romantic gestures; it's a testament to their mutual respect and admiration for each other's work.

Dylan's support for Kristen’s projects, including her Academy Award-nominated role in Spencer, highlights their deep connection and shared commitment to their crafts.

© Photo: Getty Images Dylan and Kristen got engaged in 2021

In a bold move to blend their personal and professional lives, Kristen and Dylan have embarked on collaborative projects, including a TV show and a film script. Their creative partnership exemplifies their ability to inspire and challenge each other, further solidifying their bond.

As they look toward the future, the couple are contemplating starting a family, with Kristen expressing her desire to experience motherhood. "I really want that to happen," she stated in her Rolling Stone interview, sharing her excitement and apprehension about the journey ahead.

