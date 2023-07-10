Zara Tindall's daring wedding guest outfits: Mini skirts, fascinators, more

The daughter of Princess Anne wore platform heels to King Charles's second wedding

Zara Tindall's unrivalled style is defined by her penchant for florals, flattering feminine fits and expert ability to nail the Royal Ascot dress code. Her style file boasts several stunning looks that maintain her reputation as being one of the best-dressed ladies in the royal family.

A look back at her younger years shows the royal has never been afraid to experiment with colours, nor has she feared an outlandish fascinator when it comes to wedding guest dressing.

The wife of Mike Tindall may have refined her sartorial aesthetic since welcoming her three children Mia, Lena, and Lucas, but that doesn't mean we can't look back through the archives to explore some of her more funky outfits.

Scroll on to discover the weird and wonderful wedding guest outfits Zara has rocked through the years, from the nineties to now...

1 6 © Getty Zara Tindall looked stunning in a mini shirt dress at Windsor Guildhall in 2005 Zara opted for a psychedelic-print shirt dress and knee-high boots for the wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2005. Adding to her 60s-inspired ensemble, the royal added a black fedora and dangling pendant earrings.

2 6 © Getty Zara Tindall (née Phillips) donned a pinstripe mini skirt and blazer Back in 1998, when Zara was just 17, she attended the wedding of Santa Palmer-Tomkinson and Simon Sebag-Montefiore. Princess Anne's teenage daughter was photographed exiting a car outside the entrance of The Liberal Jewish Synagogue in St John's Wood, London, wearing a chic pinstripe mini-skirt and matching tailored blazer, both in a dark ebony hue. The royal slipped into square-toed black mules and accessorised with a black boater hat adorned with swathes of black fabric. DON'T MISS Inside secret royal party destinations: Soho House, Ibiza, private yachts & more

3 6 © Getty Zara donned a silver coat dress for the most famous royal wedding in history Zara turned heads in a futuristic metallic coat dress to attend one of the most famous royal weddings in history; the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate. Complete with a high neck, structured skirt and oversized bow detailing at the back, Zara's silver ensemble was paired with a fabulous floral fascinator designed by royally-loved milliner, Phillip Treacy.

4 6 © Getty Zara sported a low-rise midi skirt and embroidered suit jacket Never one to shy away from a bold print, Zara donned a unique cream suit emblazoned with oriental embroidery to attend the wedding of former national hunt jockey Luke Harvey and Georgie Brown at Lambourn Village Church on 19 July 2003.

5 6 © Getty Zara looked ethereal in blue for her pre-wedding party in 2011 The royal was a guest at her own pre-wedding party before she tied the knot with former England rugby player Mike Tindall - and she defied expectations in a chiffon mini dress and killer heels. Wearing a dress worthy of the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Zara boarded the Britannia in Edinburgh wearing a one-shouldered wrapped gown. MORE: Zara Tindall's ultra-glamorous Princess Diana dress and platinum blonde hair was her best look ever Her blonde hair was swept into an elegant French pleat, and she carried a statement rust-orange clutch adorned with a reptilian print.

6 6 © Getty Zara wore a hat designed by Phillip Treacy The bolder, the better appeared to be the motto for Zara's effortless wedding guest dressing when she attended the nuptials of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. The royal, who was pregnant at the time, wore a cobalt blue coat dress and a fabulous silver headpiece embellished with swathes of silver fabric and botanical details.

