Zara Tindall glows in red hot mini wedding guest dress and towering heels in unearthed photos

Royal outings for Zara Tindall almost certainly mean elegant midi dresses and coat dresses, but they haven't always been her favoured choice of style.

On a few occasions, Princess Anne's daughter has shown off her more rebellious, unroyal wardrobe – and one of those occasions was at a friend's wedding in 2017. When Playing It Straight actress Zoe Hardman married rugby player Paul Doran Jones in July 2017, Zara made the most of the warm weather with the shorter hemline of her mini dress.

In exclusive photos of Zoe's wedding obtained by HELLO! Magazine, Zara rocked a red hot one-shouldered dress from Vanessa Bruno with a waist-defining tied waist and pockets, which she casually slipped her hand inside.

To glamourise her ensemble, she added strappy heels in an eye-catching metallic shade, styling her blonde hair into a chic updo with the front section framing her face.

WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits of all time

Meanwhile, her husband Mike Tindall looked dapper in grey trousers, a blue jacket and brown loafers. They were both spotted partying with the newlyweds at their wedding reception, which featured overhanging fairy lights, a softly lit outdoor pool and exotic palm trees.

“Our friends are like family to us and we wanted everyone we love to be there,” explained Zoe, who had also invited celebrity guests such as James Haskell and Chloe Madeley, and their daughter Luna and Paul's daughter Isla from a previous relationship.

“I wanted a relaxed, boho vibe, where family and friends could party until dawn."

Zara has worn the head-turning cherry colour on a few occasions in the past, including for the Magic Millions Polo tournament on the Gold Coast and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Parade in 2022.

© Chris Hyde Zara has worn red on a handful of occasions, including the Magic Millions Raceday

The colour red is known for attracting attention, according to Colour Psychologist and Director of Interior Design at Lick, Tash Bradley.

"If I saw a royal in a red outfit, they're wanting to stand out amongst the other royals, she said, adding: "The colour red is the shortest wavelength to hit our eye so it's the first colour that we notice in the colour spectrum. Red is a stimulating colour, it affects the body and you physically are stimulated by the colour red."

WATCH: Prince Harry catches Meghan Markle off-guard with cheeky engagement comment