Carrie Underwood's confession about marriage to Mike Fisher will leave you stunned

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been married since 2010 but their romance could have ended very differently had the singer not invited herself to spend a New Year's Eve with him.

The 'Hate My Heart' singer opened up about the early days of their relationship during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show this week and admitted that her now-husband was "very slow" when it came to making a move on her.

"We met in October and then we talked on the phone for a few months before we went out on our first date," she explained, admitting they "didn't have a choice" as their busy schedules kept them apart.

"But it was good," she added. "It laid some foundation just talking on the phone, and neither one of us are talkers – we are very comfortable in silence and I'm comfortable in life with silence."

Talking about their first date in 2008, Carrie revealed that she had to invite herself along to a party Mike's former NHL team, the Ottawa Senators, was throwing. And it's a good job she did as it's where the couple enjoyed their first kiss.

Carrie recalled: "It was New Year's Eve, and it was a team party and I actually invited myself… he moved slow, he moved very slow, and I was like, 'You know, New Year's Eve is coming up, are you doing anything?' and he said, 'There's a team party,' and I said, 'Do you need a date?'"

When Howard asked if that was where the couple shared their first kiss, Carrie admitted it was and called it "romantic".

Mike and Carrie's relationship moved quickly after that and they became engaged just over one year later, with Mike proposing at Carrie's parents' home with a stunning halo-setting ring with pavé diamonds along the sides. The center stone featured a beautiful round-cut yellow diamond and was reported to have cost $150,000.

They only waited nine months before marrying at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation, a former hunting plantation turned five-star resort in Georgia boasting three pools, five championship golf courses, a rustic barn, and views over Lake Oconee – offering the perfect backdrop for a wedding.

The weekend reportedly cost over $500,000 and they redecorated the entire resort, replacing the hotel's rugs and logos with their own custom 'CM' logo. Their fairytale nuptials saw Carrie wear a custom Monique Lhuillier dress that featured 3,000 handmade silk organza flowers dusted with crystals, and a 40-carat diamond and white gold tiara, a gift from Mike.

The pair welcomed their first son, Isaiah, in 2015 and their second son Jacob was born in 2019. Mike retired from hockey in 2018 however Carrie is still performing and touring, most recently releasing her ninth album Denim and Rhinestones.

Carrie was also asked by Howard if Mike finds it "hard" to be married to her because of her superstar status, to which she replied: "I don't think so because it's not like he did nothing. He made his and he worked hard at what he did for 20 years. He was playing and I was touring, it was craziness when we were both doing what we do."

