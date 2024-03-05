Goldie Hawn dishes on famous ex-boyfriend and their rocky relationship

Goldie Hawn has a legendary Hollywood love story to her name, having been happily in love with Kurt Russell for over four decades.

While the actress, 78, was married twice before finding love with Kurt, 72; to dancer and filmmaker Gus Trikonis, and then to musician Bill Hudson, she had brief courtships along the way as well.

In a new episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Goldie opened up about her life and career, including battling stereotypes, her mental health organization MindUp, and the lack of interest in marrying her Overboard co-star.

Recommended video You may also like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell tease a marriage proposal in adorable throwback video

They started off, however, talking about wellness and saunas, with Goldie revealing that she loved indulging in saunas and cold plunges for the "peace" of it.

As she discussed putting in saunas in all the homes she'd had over the years, she continued: "One time, I was dating a Swede. He was a really good guy, but he made me crazy!"

She added: "He'd say, 'Goldie, you're just tired," and I'd say, 'I'm just tired…I'm just tired of us!' I'm sorry, you play the same number on the piano over and over and over and over, you laugh at The Flintstones, this isn't working for me."

© Getty Images Goldie opened up about a Swedish boyfriend from the '70s, most likely actor Bruno Wintzell

Her response left the hosts in giggles, and Goldie emphasized that her affinity for the sauna came from wanting time to herself. "I really would go to the sauna. It was quiet, it was warm, I was completely alone."

When Dax asked when this had all gone down, she clarified that it was in the "swinging '70s," which implies that she may have been referring to Swedish actor Bruno Wintzell.

GALLERY: Goldie Hawn's best family photos with famous children and eight grandchildren

Bruno and Goldie co-starred in the 1974 movie The Girl From Petrovka, and were romantically linked between 1973 and 1975, after she had separated from first husband Gus and before meeting Bill in the summer of 1975.

© Getty Images The two stars were romantically linked from 1973 to 1975

Bruno was a well-known name in Sweden, renowned as an opera singer and musical theater performer. He passed away in 2002 at the age of 58.

She also remembered when she and Bruno traveled all the way from Norway to the West Coast of Sweden to visit the home of Ingrid Bergman and her husband Lars Schmidt to enjoy their sauna and a cold plunge right after.

LATEST: Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith mourns heartbreaking death in the family

Prior to finding fame, the Oscar-winning actress was linked with actor Mark Goddard and singer Spiro Venduras, before finding love with Gus, who was a bigger name at the start of their relationship.

© Getty Images Her relationship with Bruno came after she had separated from first husband Gus Trikonis

They tied the knot in 1969, and soon, Goldie's career exploded, thanks to her turns in Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In and Cactus Flower, which put a strain on their marriage as Gus experienced career hardships.

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares rare personal message following special family news: 'Out of my mind happy'

They separated in 1973, but Goldie didn't officially file for divorce till New Year's Eve 1975, and was engaged to musician and one-third of the Hudson Brothers trio Bill the following day.

© Getty Images Since 1983, Goldie and Kurt have been Hollywood's ultimate "it couple"

The couple were married from 1976 to 1980 (during which time they welcomed Kate and Oliver Hudson), and their divorce was finalized in 1982. The following Valentine's Day, she began a relationship with Kurt, and the rest is history.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.