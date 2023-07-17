Former Strictly star Georgia May Foote marries in beautiful barn ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Georgia May Foote, who married her long-term partner Kris Evans at the weekend. The former Strictly Come Dancing finalist tied the knot in a rustic barn ceremony in Cumbria, and couldn't resist sharing some photos from her big day on Instagram.

As well as re-posting photos and videos shared by her friends and family, the newlywed also shared a couple of photos from her ceremony and reception, giving a glimpse at her beautiful wedding dress.

© Instagram Georgia May Foote married Kris Evans at the weekend

The 32-year-old looked stunning in a floor-length embellished gown which featured a plunging neckline and cinched waist. Georgia styled her brunette hair in loose curls and added a long tulle veil to complete her beautiful bridal look, and looked delighted as she exited her wedding ceremony hand-in-hand with her new husband.

"Honestly best day ever @krisevansmusic. Mr & Mrs Evans," Georgia captioned the photo.

© Instagram Georgia shared a couple of wedding photos on Instagram

Meanwhile, another photo showed the couple arm-in-arm at their wedding reception alongside their DJ, who Georgia thanked for giving them "the wedding of dreams". She added: "I never left the dance floor and it was the best day EVER. You really made our day so special."

Georgia had hinted her wedding day was imminent in an Instagram post at the beginning of July, where she told fans: "Guess who picked up her wedding dress."

The exciting update came just a couple of weeks after Georgia celebrated her hen do and told followers: "I am about to marry my best friend. The person who makes me a better person. Didn’t think I would find someone who would love me for me but I did it."

The former Coronation Street actress announced her engagement in December 2021, after three years of dating musician Kris, who previously competed on Britain's Got Talent with his band The Mend, and said she hadn't stopped crying since he had proposed.

Georgia wrote: "30/12/2021 Mrs Evans to be. Of course I am still crying. @krisevansmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me."

Georgia competed on Strictly back in 2015, coming second in the competition with dancer Giovanni Pernice. The pair also dated for nine months after the show, even moving in together in London before announcing their split in August 2016.