Beyonce's unexpected wedding guest look could have you thinking she was the bride

We are loving that Beyonce is paving the way for a new era of country music with her latest single 'Texas Hold 'Em'. But way before the release of her new song, the 'Halo' singer, 42, threw out the rulebook in a different way and changed the game for wedding guest style.

The 'Cuff It' singer was spotted at her sister Solange Knowles' 2014 wedding turning away from the traditional floor-length, floaty, and often floral styles we see at weddings where she could have been a beachy bride.

© Getty Beyonce rocked an unexpected wedding guest look

It is usually a custom that wedding guests refrain from wearing white on someone else's big day so as not to upstage the bride but it was clear that Beyonce and Solange's relationship could withstand a little white dress look as the 'Crazy In Love' singer glowed in a crisp white textured dress alongside her husband Jay-Z, 54, who donned a stark white suit with a matching white bow-tie.

© Getty Beyonce wore her hair in beachy curls

Beyonce clearly didn't care for the traditional billowing wedding guest dresses, opting for a bodycon textured midi dress which she styled with eye-catching white heels with a skyscraper platform. She added uber-cool accessories in the form of a statement gold chain necklace and a delicate gold bracelet with a pearl detail.

© Getty Solange had all of her guests wearing white

The 'America Has A Problem' singer also ditched the expected wedding guest hair of wearing an ethereal half-updo with waves around the face for framing. Beyonce's caramel-highlighted hair was worn in natural textured waves which created a relaxed vacation vibe.

The bride herself was also seen tearing pages from the bridal rulebook for her big day at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans. The 'Cranes In The Sky' singer was seen tying the knot in a white jumpsuit with a cut-out section on the chest and added material down the sleeves for a bird-like effect following an outfit swap out of a floor-length caped white dress by Humberto Leon for Kenzo.

© Getty Solange Knowles in an unexpected pre-ceremony ensemble by Stephane Rolland

A white theme also carried into other wedding guests' looks. In fact, all the guests were seen in white looks as they partied the night away to live music with sparklers in hand.

© Getty The wedding guests all wore white to celebrate Solange's special day

Beyonce wore another fabulous wedding guest look when she attended the nuptials of her mother-in-law Gloria Carter her long-term girlfriend Roxanne Wilshire in Tribeca, New York last summer.

The 'Formation' singer looked truly incredible in a blush pink look by Dolce and Gabbana comprised of a sheer corset bodycon dress that hugged her figure effortlessly with a feathered shawl.

The mother-of-three paired the outfit with a soft pink lace bag and a pair of strappy heels. Adding to the glamorous aesthetic was her gorgeous honey-hued hair which was styled in a half-up style with long trailing curls and those diamanté earrings were to die for.

© Instagram Beyonce and Jay Z's renewed their vows in 2018

Beyonce married her own Prince Charming in April 2008. The singing sensation said 'I do' in at JAY-Z's 13,500-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with only 40 guests in attendance. The pair renewed their vows in 2018 to mark their 10th anniversary.

She was the epitome of a blushing bride in a figure-hugging mermaid dress with a lace-adorned bodice and a train that went on for days. The new Mrs Carter's hair was worn in a slicked low-bun and she added a pair of white sunglasses for a retro touch.