Loose Women's Andrea McLean surprises with casual T-shirt wedding guest outfit

Andrea McLean proved you don't have to search high and low for a wedding guest outfit this summer after she donned a casual ensemble to a friend's big day.

The former Loose Women star was updating her followers about her home life when she shared a peek inside agent Abbie Tucker's wedding. "4 things I did this week to fill my cup that had nothing to do with work. I haven’t done this for a little while as my time has been caught up with ‘mum duties’. Being a taxi service and making dinner isn’t very Instagrammable!" Andrea joked, adding: "It was @abbietuckerr_ wedding!

© Instagram The TV star posed alongside the bride

"The sun shone, the setting was perfect and I got to spend time with people I don’t get to see very often. Huge congratulations to Abbie and George."

Posing alongside the bride, Andrea wore what appears to be a white tank top, which she teamed with hoop earrings with blue and white gems. While we can't see the rest of the TV star's outfit, we can assume Andrea dressed up her casual top with a pretty maxi skirt or tailored trousers.

WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits

With her hair styled in bouncy curls, Andrea smiled next to Abbie, who wore a cross halterneck off-white silky dress and bridal white sunglasses.

For her own big day with Nick Feeney, Andrea chose a romantic lace wedding dress that emphasised her figure. She removed the long, sheer lace sleeves at the evening reception to reveal the strapless, mermaid gown below in one photo alongside Saira Khan. Saira, Nadia Sawalah, Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon and Jane Moore.

© Instagram She posed with her former Loose Women co-stars

She wore her long, brown hair in loose curls while Nick looked dapper in a suit. Despite their wide smiles, Andrea previously revealed that their wedding almost got cancelled thanks to their photographer.

© Instagram Andrea looked stunning in her Suzanne Neville wedding dress

Shortly before Andrea and Nick said their vows, Nicky Johnston jokingly interrupted the ceremony. "When it got to that bit – 'Does anyone here know any reason?' – he went, 'Well, actually…' We laughed and the lady went, 'Stop the wedding!' The whole thing ground to a halt and she said, 'This is a legally binding ceremony and you have just said that there is a reason why these two should not.' And he was going, 'No, no, no I was only joking!'"

© Getty Andrea McLean has been married to Nick since 2017

Andrea continued: "She went, 'I don't care if you were only joking. This whole thing could be cancelled right now.' We all sort of stopped and looked at each other and she said, 'But I'll let you carry on. Carry on!' It was one of those things that the bigger the disaster you survive, the funnier it is later. Now it's hilarious."

PHOTOS: Zara Tindall's daring wedding guest outfits: Mini skirts, fascinators, more