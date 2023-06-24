Stacey Solomon models rule-breaking wedding guest crop top

Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash have jetted off to Austria for a friend's wedding this weekend. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Loose Women star shared several photos from the breathtaking nuptials, but it was her wedding guest outfit that truly stole the show.

© Instagram Stacey stepped out in a poppy print co-ord for her friend's wedding

Stepping out in a seriously chic white co-ord – a colour typically reserved for the bride – Stacey modelled a poppy print crop top, complete with a beautifully fanned midi skirt for the ceremony. Accessorised to perfection, the mum-of-five added white strappy sandals, her signature 'S' necklace and shooting star earrings in gold.

As for her hair, the 33-year-old channelled Princess Kate with a half-up-half-down style full of voluminous curls. Earlier in the day, Stacey had revealed that she was using a heatless hair curling ribbon – aka the viral TikTok trend – to achieve her finished look.

© Instagram Fans carried out their own search for the outfit, identifying it as a Dolce & Gabanna two-piece

In fact, Stacey was so committed to creating a flawless hairstyle that she wore her hair wrap through the airport and on the plane to Austria. Just when we thought we couldn't love her more!

Keeping her makeup natural and dewy, Stacey teamed a grey smokey eyeshadow with a hint of rosy blush and a subtle nude lip to match.

© Instagram Fans noticed the sweet way that Joe looks at Stacey

Captioning the photos from the wedding, Stacey penned: "Mum and dad. Out alone. In the actual Sound Of Music house. For our friend's Wedding. P.S I'm a little tipsy or maybe a lot. Or maybe totally gone. I don't look like this anymore. Send help."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to praise Stacey's wedding guest outfit. "Oh my goodness I love these pictures so much and that dress. Please tell us where it's from xxx," wrote one. "This outfit is gorgeous. You look amazing!" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "You look so happy and so beautiful! Where is your outfit from?! I WANT!"

While Stacey is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, a number of fans began their own search, and it turns out it's a designer two-piece by Dolce & Gabbana.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe met in 2010 and started dating in 2015

Stacey and Joe appear to be having the best time in Austria right now, and while a number of her followers commented on her outfit, others noted the sweet way that Joe looks at her in the photos.

"You both look stunning, but for me the best thing...the way Joe is looking at you. Totally a couples goal, such love, enjoy your night away," responded a fan. "You're beautiful, but the way Joe is looking at you is melting me. You guys are so blessed," agreed a second.

Joe and Stacey actually met on the set of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2010, after she was crowned Queen of the Jungle. Six years after they first met, rumours of a romance between the pair began to circulate. The couple were spotted out and about in January 2016 and it wasn't long before they confirmed their romance.

Two years later, in February 2018, the couple moved in together along with Stacey's two sons, Leighton and Zachary. The TV stars have since tied the knot and welcomed three children together: baby Belle, Rex, three, and Rose, one. Stacey is also a step-mum to Joe's son, Harry, 15.