Jon Hamm marries Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola with wedding at show's iconic finale location

The two also co-starred on Confess, Fletch, and got engaged in February

Congratulations are in order for Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, who have officially tied the knot after getting engaged in February.

The two reportedly met back in 2015 while on the set of Mad Men – Anna had a small role in the series finale – though they weren't romantically linked until 2020.

Their wedding made for a full circle moment for the two, as it took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, where Mad Men's iconic finale from 2015 was filmed.

WATCH: Jon Hamm's new movie Maggie Moore(s)

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares cozy set photo with Jon Hamm ahead of birthday celebrations

TMZ first reported that the newlyweds tied the knot Saturday, surrounded by some of their celebrity friends, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey.

The outlet also reported that the couple's walkup song of choice was the theme to the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

MORE: Jon Hamm makes rare statement about his future with girlfriend Anna Osceola

Though Jon, 52, and Anna, 35, have always been private about their relationship, they have made occasional red carpet appearances together, and were co-stars on the 2022 crime film Confess, Fletch.

© Getty The couple have been together for three years

Despite their proclivity for privacy, the Mad Men actor did open up about his love life in a rare candid interview with Howard Stern back in September of 2022, during which he discussed having to work through a lot of trauma in order to see himself getting married.

MORE: Top Gun's Jon Hamm details hilarious Prince William and Kate Middleton encounter

MORE: Mad Men finale: Stars tweet about the end of iconic show

"Could you ever commit to one woman, be married?" the radio show host asked, and he didn't hesitate with his response, insisting: "Yes. I've never been married, but I could for sure."

© Getty Jon and Anna have been co-stars on Mad Men and Confess, Fletch

He explained: "This is all part of what I'm saying, this is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable with." Then he added: "I'm in a relationship now and it's comfortable, it's a feeling… Taking care of someone else and being taken care of."

© Getty They first made their red carpet debut in 2022

Detailing the work he had to do on himself and his mental health in order to be open to a relationship, Jon said: "It has also been a process of working on myself, my mental health, all this stuff with my therapist and unpacking all of that trauma," admitting that early trauma blocked a lot of his availability and vulnerability when it came to love.

© Getty The newlyweds at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

However, he maintained: "It has made the relationship I'm in now more meaningful, and opened up the possibility of being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness…"

Prior to his relationship with Anna, Jon was in a long term relationship with Jennifer Westfedt for eighteen years, from 1997 to 2015.