Joe Manganiello officially files for divorce from Sofia Vergara citing 'irreconcilable differences'

Joe Manganiello has officially filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara, marking the end of their seven-year-long matrimonial journey. The news of their separation earlier this week came as a shock to fans worldwide.

Court documents acquired by TMZ reveal the Magic Mike star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. There are speculations that Joe's desire to have children played a part in the couple's split.

When the two tied the knot in May 2015, they had a prenuptial agreement in place, worth $100 million, designed to protect their respective assets accumulated during their marriage.

Sofia, with a reported net worth of $180 million, significantly surpasses Joe's reported $40 million. According to TMZ, the Modern Family actress has no plans to contest the agreement.

© Getty Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are getting divorced after 7 years of marriage

Joe has enlisted the services of the renowned celebrity divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, who previously represented big names like Kim Kardashian and Johnny Depp. Both Sofia and Joe will bear their respective attorney's fees.

The TMZ report did not include information regarding the fate of the couple's luxurious Beverly Hills home, which went back on the market in June for $18 million, less than two months before their split was announced.

© Dimitrios Kambouris/VF14 Sofia and Joe met in 2014

The impressive Italian-style villa, boasting seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a full-size gym with a sauna, a 10-seat movie theatre, and a 3,000-bottle wine cellar, was initially listed last summer for $19.6 million, but was temporarily taken off the market.

The home, co-listed with Barry Peele of Sotheby's International Realty and Santiago Arana of The Agency, sits in the exclusive Beverly Park neighbourhood.

© Instagram Sofia's net worth is around 180 million

It's unknown what will happen to this property, purchased initially for $10.4 million by Sofia in 2015, or a second under-construction residence reportedly bought by the couple.

An interesting facet of the couple's impending divorce relates to the custody of their 10-year-old Chihuahua, Bubbles. As per the 2019 California law, judges have the power to consider the pet's care and best interest in divorce cases, allowing them to determine who should get the pets.

© Getty Sofia Vergara Joe Manganiello

Sofia and Joe shared the news of their split on Monday in a heartfelt joint statement, expressing that although they've "made the difficult decision to divorce", they continue to "love and care for one another."

The couple's whirlwind romance began in August 2014, leading to their grand Florida wedding in November 2015, attended by 400 friends and family members.