The AGT judge and her husband are divorcing after seven years of marriage

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's romance has come to a sad end after they announced on July 17 that they were divorcing.

But days before they went public with their difficult decision, eagle-eyed fans suggested there was trouble in paradise.

On Sofia's birthday, on July 10, Joe posted a tribute to her on social media. Alongside a photo of Sofia with her arm draped over Joe's shoulder and a cake with lit candles on the table, he simply wrote: "Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!"

Fans immediately began commenting on the post and said: "Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? 'Sofia'.... not even 'My love, My beloved wife'," while another wrote: "Something is off. Cold message for her and has two stories about his dog’s birthday. And sofia has not even said thank you."

Many others chimed in and remarked that it was out of character for him not to make a more heartfelt comment. Last year, for her 50th, Joe added a host of pictures of them together over the years, and the caption read: "¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!" which translates to "Happy birthday my love!" and he added: "I love you so much."

© Instagram Sofia and Joe are divorcing after seven years of marriage

A further look at Sofia's Instagram feed shows that she's currently vacationing in Italy, she's not been wearing her wedding ring - and she's done her best to ensure her ring finger isn't visible in the photos.

In a statement to Page Six, the former couple - who are said to have an iron-clad $100 million prenup in place - said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

© Mark Sagliocco Sofia and Joe said they still 'love and care for one another'

They first got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2014, six months after they met at that year's White House Correspondents Dinner.

Joe's last appearance on Sofia's Instagram was in a June 29 post that featured a selection of photos of the actor, from a vacation gone-by.

They were last seen together publically in Hoboken around the same month. Joe was filming, Nonnas, and Sofia came to visit him on set.

© Instagram Sofia hasn't been wearing her wedding ring

While no official reason for their split has been made public, reports by multiple outlets suggest Sofia and Joe have drifted apart. It came as a surprise to many who saw them as a solid A-list couple.

In 2020, Joe opened up to People about the moment he knew she was the one. “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves."

© Instagram Sofia has been vacationing in Italy for her birthday

Sofia and Joe don't have any children together and the AGT judge previously said that having kids shouldn't be the reason a couple stays together. "People shouldn’t stay married because of the kids," she famously quipped. "That’s torture for everyone."