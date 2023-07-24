Singer Olly Murs has opened up to HELLO! about his desire to start a family soon with his new bride Amelia Tank.

Olly, 39, and Amelia, 31, exclusively shared their beautiful wedding album with us and spoke about their incredible three-day wedding in the secluded haven of Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, Essex.

The former X Factor star and his fitness model wife celebrated their nuptials with a festival dubbed "Murs Fest", with Olly himself performing along with R&B star Craig David and Heart DJ Pandora Christie on the decks.

Now, says Olly, the couple are looking ahead to their next adventure of having children together.

"We’re ready to have our own little Murs running around," Olly says. "It’s so special that we’ll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: 'This is where we got married'."

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank

Speaking to HELLO! about their wedding day, The Voice judge revealed: "I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love."

The pair began their wedding celebrations with a Friday-night welcome barbecue attended by 71 of their closest friends and family on the island, then said "I do" at a 2pm ceremony the following day.

Sunday morning saw a boatful of 70 more of Olly and Amelia’s family and friends way across join them for Murs Fest, including Olly’s TV presenter pal Mark Wright.

© Photo: Instagram Newlyweds Olly and Amelia with their puppy

"Seeing Amelia walk down the aisle was something I’ll never ever forget,” says Olly. “She looked out of this world.”

He added: “I was on the brink of crying at any moment."

“When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!”

© Photo: Instagram Olly and Amelia got engaged in June 2022

Olly and Amelia got engaged on a clifftop during a family getaway to Cornwall on 4 June 2022, announcing the news on social media three days later. The couple have decided to wait until next year to take their honeymoon.