Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olly Murs makes surprise baby revelation with wife Amelia Tank – exclusive
Subscribe

Exclusive: Olly Murs reveals his baby hopes with wife Amelia Tank

The Voice judge married fitness model Amelia in a three-day wedding in Essex

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Tank
Sophie Hamilton
Sophie HamiltonParenting Editor

Singer Olly Murs has opened up to HELLO! about his desire to start a family soon with his new bride Amelia Tank.

Olly, 39, and Amelia, 31, exclusively shared their beautiful wedding album with us and spoke about their incredible three-day wedding in the secluded haven of Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, Essex.

The former X Factor star and his fitness model wife celebrated their nuptials with a festival dubbed "Murs Fest", with Olly himself performing along with R&B star Craig David and Heart DJ Pandora Christie on the decks.

WATCH: Olly Murs transforms his garden for Amelia

Now, says Olly, the couple are looking ahead to their next adventure of having children together.

"We’re ready to have our own little Murs running around," Olly says. "It’s so special that we’ll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: 'This is where we got married'."

MORE:  Olly Murs' rustic mansion breaks the Essex mold - see inside 

Olly Murs posing with feather dress clad fiancee Amelia Tank in front of flower wall
Olly Murs and Amelia Tank

Speaking to HELLO! about their wedding day, The Voice judge revealed: "I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love."

The pair began their wedding celebrations with a Friday-night welcome barbecue attended by 71 of their closest friends and family on the island, then said "I do" at a 2pm ceremony the following day.

Sunday morning saw a boatful of 70 more of Olly and Amelia’s family and friends way across join them for Murs Fest, including Olly’s TV presenter pal Mark Wright.

olly murs amelia puppy© Photo: Instagram
Newlyweds Olly and Amelia with their puppy

"Seeing Amelia walk down the aisle was something I’ll never ever forget,” says Olly. “She looked out of this world.”

He added: “I was on the brink of crying at any moment."

“When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!”

olly murs engaged amelia© Photo: Instagram
Olly and Amelia got engaged in June 2022

Olly and Amelia got engaged on a clifftop during a family getaway to Cornwall on 4 June 2022, announcing the news on social media three days later. The couple have decided to wait until next year to take their honeymoon.

Other topics

More Parenting

See more