Carol Kirkwood opens up about 'perfect' fiancé following marriage split

Carol Kirkwood's first marriage, to cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood, ended in 2008 but the star has found love again with her fiancé Steve Randall, and the pair got engaged in May last year.

Now, in a new interview, the presenter talked about feeling "happy and healthy" and gushed about her "perfect" beau.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Speaking to Closer magazine about the 48-year-old former police officer, Carol, 61, said: "My fiancé is very handsome. He's very kind and caring and he makes me laugh. Steve's a good cook too. He's all I could ever want. In my eyes he's perfect."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve got engaged last year

The BBC star also opened up about how she and Steve got together – revealing that she wasn't expecting to get into a relationship at the time.

She said: "We were friends before we became romantically involved so we knew each other quite well before we started dating. That was nice because it just kind of happened.

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock The star has a lot to look forward to

"Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't."

© BBC The weather presenter is a fan favourite

No wonder the star also said: "There's so much to look forward to in the next 20 years". One of the projects Carol is no doubt excited about is her second career as an author.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, she revealed that her latest book had been released. Sharing a photo of the gorgeous cover, Carol wrote in an accompanying caption: "Secrets of the Villa Amore is out today in hardback, eBook and audiobook!"

© Getty The star opened up about her relationship

The weather forecaster added: "Enjoy some guaranteed sunshine and escape to the Amalfi coast for sun, secrets and scandal…" Carol then shared the image to her Instagram page and fans were quick to congratulate the TV presenter with comments.

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Carol also has a career as an author

One wrote: "Wow congratulations I'm going to buy a copy now to take on holiday!" A second agreed, added: "Best wishes for a successful launch!!" as a third said: "Can't wait to read it! Your other two were brilliant."

© Getty With her co-star Sally Nugent at Royal Ascot

Carol's book launch comes shortly after she gave an update about her engagement, sharing that she and Steve are in no hurry to tie the knot.

"We know we are definitely going to get married – we just haven't sorted out the details yet. We're just enjoying being engaged to be honest," she said.

© Getty Carol hasn't started wedding planning just yet

Carol and her partner began dating back in 2021 and generally keep their private life out of the spotlight but the BBC broadcaster did open up about the special moment they got engaged last spring.

© Alamy Carol and Steve started dating in 2021

Speaking to fellow BBC presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay at the time, Carol explained: "We got engaged when we were on holiday, so it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!"

Carol and Jimmy were married for 18 years, before the former couple decided to divorce in 2008. The presenter has also previously shared with the Belfast Telegraph how her first marriage shaped her thoughts toward getting engaged.