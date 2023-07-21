Hugh Jackman, 54, Deborra-Lee, 67, in high spirits as they enjoy fun-filled night out

Hugh and Deborra met on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, were seen enjoying a night out in the lively heart of London on Thursday.

The duo, famous for their heartwarming bond, were beaming as they left Scotts restaurant in Mayfair, clearly savouring their night out in the British capital.

The 54-year-old actor, was the epitome of suave sophistication in a crisp white button-up and navy slacks, a subtle nod to his well-maintained physique, earned from his iconic portrayal of Wolverine.

Deborra-Lee, 67, was a sight to behold in a flowy black dress, which she accessorized with striking knee-high stockings adorned with floral and striped patterns.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/Getty Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee seen on a night out at Scott's restaurant in Mayfair

Complementing her outfit were an impressively long necklace, a pair of stylish brown boots, and a chic up-do that effortlessly held her prescription glasses.

The evening out seems to be a part of the couple's endeavour to make the most of their time in the UK, following the unexpected shutdown of Deadpool 3 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The third instalment of the Deadpool franchise, led by director Shawn Levy, has become the first significant casualty of the strike.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/Getty Hugh Jackman looked in high spirits

Filming was in full swing in Norfolk, England, until last Wednesday, with Ryan Reynolds back in his titular role and Hugh reprising his much-loved character, Wolverine. Jennifer Garner is also set to reprise her role as Elektra from Daredevil, and Morena Baccarin is returning as Vanessa.

The strike, which kicked off at midnight after an official vote, has put a halt to Deadpool 3's production indefinitely.

The film was originally slated for release on May 3, 2024. The work stoppage is the result of unmet demands by SAG-AFTRA for higher wages and protections against the growing influence of artificial intelligence in the industry.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/Getty Hugh Jackman is currently on strike

Given the strike rules, all SAG-AFTRA members are prohibited from filming any movies or TV series, leaving virtually all current projects on hold until the issues are resolved.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee share a love story that has proven to be one of Hollywood's most enduring.

Twenty-seven years of marriage have only deepened their bond since meeting on the set of the Australian drama Corelli in 1995.

Hugh has often shared how he knew he was destined to spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee merely two weeks into knowing her.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/Getty Hugh Jackman is set to star in Deadpool 3

The couple met on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli. While Hugh had recently left drama school, Deb, who is 13 years his senior, was already a "big star."

Hugh recalled to People: "I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"

Hugh Jackman details his recent cancer scare

He said he developed an "unprofessional and embarrassing" crush, but Deb reciprocated his feelings. The actor was so confident in their connection that he told Today in 2018: "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives."