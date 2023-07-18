Who is Lionel Messi's stunning wife? - everything we know about Antonela Roccuzzo

The Argentinian soccer star and his family have moved to Miami

Lionel Messi may have been the star of his Inter Miami unveiling ceremony on Monday but his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, stole the show.

The model and the couple's three children were right by Lionel's side as he took the stage at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Her appearance immediately set social media on fire as fans branded the striking brunette, "the most beautiful woman on earth," and showered her with compliments.

So, who is the woman who holds the heart of the soccer star? Here's what we know about her.

When did Lionel Messi meet his wife?

Their fairytale romance began many years ago as Lionel - now 36 - met his wife in Argentina when they were only five years old. Lionel was friends with Antonela's cousin, Lucas Scagilia.

Whenever she came to stay, Lionel would find an excuse to visit and they became childhood friends. Lionel moved to Barcelona at the age of 13, but they stayed in contact.

Lionel and Antonela are childhood sweethearts

When Antonela's best friend tragically died in a car crash five years later, Lionel, flew back to Argentina to comfort her, and a romance ensued. Their relationship only became public in 2009.

Antonela is a professional model

Antonela, 35, originally went to university in Argentina to study dentistry. But the couple couldn't bear to be apart and she quit her studies to move to Barcelona.

Her passion for fashion and her beauty led her to a career in modeling. She has worked for brands including Stella McCartney, Adidas, and Alo. She's also a social media influencer and boasts 36 million Instagram followers.

© lionel messi Antonela is a successful model

Antonela is incredibly supportive of her husband's career and she rarely misses his games.

How many children do Lionel and Antonela have?

They are proud parents to their three boys, Thiago, Matteo and Ciro. Lionel opened up about parenthood and his family to FC Barcelona when he said: "You grow and you learn. You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking and it also helped me grow."

© getty images Lionel Messi with his wife and their children

When did Lionel Messi get married?

The soccer star tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in 2017 in a lavish Argentinian ceremony. Their nuptials were hosted at a luxury hotel in the city of Rosario where they grew up.

More than 260 people attended and those included soccer players Luis Suárez, Neymar, and Gerard Piqué.

© GETTY IMAGES Lionel and Antonela wed in 2017

Lionel adores his wife

Three decades after they first met, Lionel adores Antonela more than ever.



He told FC Barcelona: "I really admire how she deals with the day to day, she is always in a good mood and she approaches problems admirably. She is highly intelligent and well rounded in all aspects of life."