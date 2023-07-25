Real Housewives star Kyle Richards explains missing wedding ring amid divorce rumors

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has yet again taken to the internet in order to quell concerns about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. The socialite – who has been married to the real estate expert for 27 years – took to an Amazon livestream in order to clear up confusion around why she was recently seen out and about without her wedding ring.

"I didn't have my ring on because I lift weights, and it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts," the 54-year-old stressed in her statement. She went on to explain: "So, I take the ring off when I'm lifting weights."

© Getty Images Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky in 2022

The actress seemed upset that she was having to explain herself again to fans. "You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on," she said during the livestream, adding: "And people must assume now, 'Oh because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time, that's why I didn't have my ring on.'"

But then she clarified: "That's not why I didn't have my ring on." Kyle and Mauricio made a joint statement via Instagram earlier in July which alluded to their relationship having struggled this year, but which also made clear that for now a divorce is not something which is currently on the cards for the couple.

© Getty Images The pair have admitted they've been going through a rough patch, but don't want people speculating about a split

The statement read: "In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.

"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," it then continued. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through parishes privately. While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," it finished.

© Getty Images Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

Kyle had to clear up rumors of a potential relationship blossoming with her good friend Morgan Wade in the same month. The pair, who share matching tattoos, were linked together while speculation about a split between Kyle and Mauricio was rife, but speaking later in July the RHOBH star again successfully put those ideas to bed by stressing they were just friends.

© Getty Images Fans were at one point questioning the relationship between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

She has also successfully fought off previous rumors relating to her missing wedding ring. In April 2023, she was asked about why she hadn't been wearing her ring while at an event for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. "A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable.’ And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights," she told a reporter from Page Six.

Mauricio also offered explanations for the photos which surfaced of Kyle not wearing her ring in April. Calling the rumors based on the photos "dumb", the 53-year-old echoed Kyle's own reasons that exercise was to blame for the photos when he told Teddi Mellencamp on her podcast Two T's in a Pod: "I don’t expect her to wear her ring next time she’s out with you Teddi, when you guys are working out and coming from the yoga lessons."

© Getty Images Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky with their daughter Alexia

Mauricio and Kyle are parents to four daughters, three of which Kyle shares with her current husband: Alexia Simone, 27, Sophia Kylie, 23, and Portia, 15; and an older daughter, Farrah Brittany, 34, who she shares with her former husband Guraish Aldjufrie.