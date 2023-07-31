Chicago Fire star Joe Minoso's bride's plunging wedding dress for vampy nuptials

Joe Minoso and his wife Caitlin Murphy Miles met on the set of Chicago Fire in 2013, so it comes as no surprise that they were keen to give their co-stars important roles in their big day.

When the Joe Cruz actor and the makeup artist turned paramedical tattoo artist got married in 2016, they chose Christian Stolte – who plays Mouch – as their wedding officiant. Joe joked on The Jam TV Show that he had given Christian creative freedom with the role, adding: "So we had no idea of what to expect of our own wedding."

His castmates Miranda Rae Mayo and Jesse Spencer also played stringed instruments at the ceremony.

While Joe and Caitlin have kept photos of their wedding largely private, their catering company, Inspired Catering and Events, took to Twitter to share a photo of the happy couple. Joe wore a white waistcoat and black suit jacket while Caitlin rocked a fitted wedding dress that highlighted her figure, with head-to-toe gold and white embellishments, thin straps and a low V-neck.

She added a sparkly necklace and matching bracelet and wore her hair in a curled updo, finishing off her vampy look with dark red nail varnish and matching lipstick.

Their photographer Jai Girard Photography also shared a handful of snaps from the private ceremony, which took place in an atmospheric candlelit room with black floors, red lights on the exposed brick walls, and oversized chandeliers. Tying in with the black and white theme, her bridesmaids wore ebony embellished knee-length dresses and held bouquets of crimson plumage.

The day was clearly a rollercoaster of emotions, as one snap showed Joe gently wiping a tear from his bride's cheek, while another showed the newlyweds doubled over laughing.

WATCH: The most unconventional celeb wedding dresses of all time

"Joe Minoso and Caitlyn Murphy's wedding can be summed up here...Glam with tons of happy tears and loads of laughter! Heartfelt Congratulations to this lovely couple! Xo," the photographer captioned the photos.

© NBC Joe Minoso's on-screen wedding with Kristen Gutoskie in Chicago Fire

While on the subject of his on-screen wedding with Kristen Gutoskie, who plays Chloe Allen, he said: “Kristen’s beautiful dress was so big, it took two or three handlers to manage it, and I had four fittings for the suit, which is insane."

But he later drew similarities between the "surreal" event and his real-life wedding three years earlier. "It was all the same people at both weddings!" he joked.

