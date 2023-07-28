Olly Murs' gorgeous bride Amelia dances in sparkly thigh-split second wedding dress - exclusive photo

The Dance With Me Tonight singer tied the knot with Amelia Tank in Essex

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank spent months planning their island wedding in Essex, including their beautiful outfits – plural.

The Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker, 39, admitted he was very tearful when he caught sight of fitness model Amelia's first wedding dress as she walked down the aisle in Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary. However, she didn't wear the gown for long, as she chose to do an outfit change for their evening reception.

© Tali Photography Amelia looked stunning in her second wedding dress

The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO! - which is on sale now - and Amelia looked beautiful raising her champagne glass alongside her new husband on the dancefloor. Showing off her toned figure, the 31-year-old slipped into a sparkly gown with a sweetheart satin neckline, one delicate spaghetti strap, one long sleeve and a floor-length skirt with a thigh split that revealed her silver strappy heels.

Amelia wore her blonde hair in soft waves that cascaded past her shoulders and makeup that highlighted her natural beauty, including dewy foundation, a swipe of blusher along her cheekbones and lashings of mascara on her long lashes.

© Getty Olly and Amelia got married in Essex in July 2023

Meanwhile, Olly kept his outfit almost identical for the evening reception in the marquee. He wore a Joshua Kane suit that he described as "slick, cool and very me," which consisted of high-waisted trousers and a cropped blazer that he later removed to reveal a crisp white shirt.

Earlier in the day, Amelia had said 'I do' in front of a white floral display in a gorgeous gown designed by Australian bridal house Pallas Couture. The figure-hugging wedding dress boasted thin straps, a corset-style bodice, a mermaid skirt, and a backless design, covered with sparkly lace applique.

© Getty Olly Murs performed at his three-day wedding

Detachable sleeves and a floor-length personalised veil added the finishing touches to her bridal look, which left Olly in tears.

"My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!" he admitted to HELLO! as he recalled seeing his wife-to-be. "Seeing Amelia walk down the aisle was something I'll never ever forget. She looked out of this world."

© Instagram The couple got engaged in Cornwall

He added of their wedding outfits, "Amelia was always going to be the most amazing, gorgeous princess; I just wanted to look good next to her."

The couple started dating back in 2019 with the smitten popstar popping the question in June 2022 on a clifftop in Cornwall during a walk with her family.

WATCH: Olly Murs opens up about his romance with Amelia Tank

Despite being smitten now, Olly revealed that it took a while for him to let his guard down at the start of their relationship. He told the Mirror that he was very "wishy-washy" for their first few dates and "very non-committal", even discussing their brief split.

"I broke it off, but we rekindled things in the summer," he admitted. "I had an epiphany. I was like, 'What am I doing, she's [expletive] perfect, she's the one for me. Stop being an idiot!'"

