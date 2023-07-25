Exclusive: Olly Murs' wife Amelia's top-secret wedding dress fittings from 10,500 miles away

Olly Murs, 39, was reduced to tears after catching sight of his bride Amelia's wedding dress on 15 July 2023, so it's clear that her efforts to keep her outfit secret paid off.

The fitness model, 31, looked sensational in a gown designed by Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture. She had secretly been organising the finishing touches for several months after getting engaged on a clifftop during a family getaway to Cornwall on 4 June 2022.

© Photo: Instagram The couple got engaged in Cornwall

But with Amelia living with pop star Olly, how did she make sure he was none-the-wiser about her bridal outfit? In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, which is on sale now, Amelia explained: "I remember thinking: 'How am I going to make this work – they are on the other side of the world?'

"I would pretend to Olly I had early work calls so I could do fittings over FaceTime." How clever!

Amelia turned to Australian-based designer Pallas Couture for her wedding dress

The finished result featured a corseted bodice, delicate straps with detachable sleeves, and beaded floral appliqués. In a sweet personalised touch, Amelia added a floor-length veil embroidered with their names and their wedding date.

"Seeing Amelia walk down the aisle was something I’ll never ever forget," said Olly. "She looked out of this world.”

Opening up about his emotions, he sweetly added: "I was on the brink of crying at any moment. When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

Amelia wore a further two wedding dresses for her three-day celebrations, which began with a Friday-night welcome barbecue attended by 71 of their closest friends and family on Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary.

© Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images The pair enjoyed a three-day wedding celebration

While the couple have kept their rehearsal dinner ensembles secret, Amelia shared a peek at her second wedding dress with HELLO!. She swapped her figure-skimming embellished gown that she wore to the 2pm ceremony for a sparkly thigh-split dress to party with guests in the evening, before changing into a third outfit on Sunday.

After the newlyweds spend the night in Osea Island’s Manor House, they finished their wedding weekend with a festival dubbed "Murs Fest" which boasted performances from the groom, Craig David and Heart DJ Pandora Christie.

© David M. Benett The newlyweds finished their wedding weekend with a festival dubbed "Murs Fest"

Cleverly combining the festival and bridal white themes, Amelia slipped into a modern mini dress with an A-line skirt, teamed with an edgy leather jacket emblazoned with the pink words 'Just Married' on the back and chunky boots. Meanwhile, Olly ditched his high-waisted trousers and cropped suit jacket from Joshua Kane for a cream lacy shirt for the festival.

Recalling his big day, Olly gushed: "One of the songs I sang at Murs Fest was Coldplay’s Adventure of a Lifetime because I feel like I’m on the adventure of a lifetime with the best person and I love her so much."

