Blake Lively looks phenomenal in tiny red bikini and pigtails – see sizzling photos

Blake Lively is her own best advertisement when it comes to plugging her Betty Buzz beverage line – especially when she's rocking a tiny bikini while she does it.

The 35-year-old looked phenomenal in a bold red two-piece while posing poolside in several photos she shared on Instagram to promote various flavors of her premium sparkling non-alcoholic mixers. Blake went all out with her red hot look, matching her bikini color to her perfectly manicured nails and ruby red lips.

WATCH: Blake Lively's first commercial for Betty Buzz

She wore her blonde hair in low pigtails and added a retro-reflective visor to complete her head-turning appearance. One carousel of photos, taken by photographer Guy Aroch, sees Blake sipping on a bottle of Betty Buzz while gazing intently at the camera before lounging by a pool with her derriere on display.

"Lemon Lime @bettybuzz your mom's 90s visor edition," she captioned the stunning images. Another set shows her wrapped in a white and yellow towel admiring a different bottle of Betty Buzz, which she captioned: "Meyer Lemon @bettybuzz so thirsty."

A final set sees Blake running a cold bottle of the beverage across her neck while showing off a hint of her toned abs. Another image shows her giggling by the pool with her slender physique on display. "Grapefruit @bettybuzz a real crowd pleaser," she wrote.

Naturally, her followers went wild for the photos and were quick to express their adoration for the actress – who welcomed her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds six months ago.

"Now THAT'S a properly executed thirst trap," replied one. A second said: "You're perfect." A third added: "Oh lord. I'm trying to be straight over here, Blake." A fourth gushed: "She looks like a 1950s model here. I love the bikini."

Back in 2021, Blake spoke about why she decided to create the line of mixers, Betty Buzz, telling Today.com: "I don't drink because I don't like the effects of alcohol, but I like being social." The website for Betty Buzz states the same, saying: "Blake Lively founded Betty Buzz with a simple idea – that what we drink should be held to the same standards as what we eat.

"Our commitment to making beverages that are unequivocally real, uncomplicated and delicious means we take the time to source high quality ingredients so you can feel as good as each sip tastes."

In June, Blake announced an expansion to her Betty Buzz line with a range of gourmet sparkling cocktails dubbed Betty Booze. "BettyBooze at your service. These are recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly. … Ish," Blake posted on her Instagram Stories.

Revealing the flavors, which include Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, and Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, Blake added: It's really [expletive] delicious. One thing I don't compromise on is flavor. And husband. OK that's two things."

She also shared a photo of her presenting the drinks on a silver tray on her grid, alongside the caption: "Drinking isn't my thing. But for [expletive] sake, flavor is. Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real time saver. Which is why I really did it. "

