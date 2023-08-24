Michelle Keegan is a total bombshell in £24 cut-out wedding guest dress

The Our Girl star has her own collection with Very

Michelle Keegan has attended her fair share of weddings where she has modelled everything from a psychedelic ASOS frock to a Reformation-style pretty poppy print dress.

But if she's ever stuck for a wedding guest outfit, she could easily turn to her own range with Very – which is currently on sale! The Brassic actress highlighted her figure in a gorgeous one-shouldered frock with cut-outs, a ruched waist and a leg split.

© Very Michelle looked stunning in a one-shouldered dress that's perfect for a wedding

While the background colour is summery white – the one colour that is considered to be off-limits to wedding guests – it is covered with a bold orange and red floral print. It normally retails for £45 but it is now reduced to £23.50, and some sizes have already begun to sell out.

Highlighting the tangerine accents of the gown, Michelle added orange strappy heels and wore gold jewellery.

Orange and pink are clearly some of the star's go-to hues right now, as another one of her midi dresses follows the same floral colourway – and it is equally affordable with a price tag of £25.50.

Between her envious holiday wardrobe and her red carpet appearances, you might assume that Michelle Keegan's daily fashion choices are full of glamour. In fact, she admitted that she loves dressing down at home with her husband Mark Wright, where she can often be found in bed socks!

"I don’t think I’ve washed my hair for four days," she admitted in a candid interview with Cosmopolitan during the coronavirus lockdown. "I think people think, ‘Oh god, she wouldn’t be seen dead like that.’ But I genuinely would. I love being at home and getting my comfies out.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan wore a striped thigh-split dress for an Ibiza wedding

"I’ve got a bed-sock drawer. Genuinely."

Michelle married Mark on 24 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bury St. Edmonds. The Ten Pound Poms star walked down an aisle lined with 12-foot trees wearing a stunning figure-hugging wedding dress from Galia Lahav, complete with a plunging neckline, lace cap sleeves and a fishtail skirt, while Mark looked suave in a black suit.

Michelle previously revealed she had a behind-the-scenes drama with her wedding dress. "I had ordered another dress back in August but when I tried it again three months ago I didn't like it," Michelle told HELLO!. "It wasn't the dress for me."

The couple were thought to have met in Dubai, but Mark admitted he "chased [Michelle] for a while" after bumping into each other at similar events, starting with the X Factor.

The former TOWIE star said on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast: "I think the first time was at an event together. We were both attendees at the X Factor and we were in the green room backstage and it was her and her mum and me and my cousin.

WATCH: Mark Wright reveals fairytale wedding tribute inside new mansion with wife Michelle

"We got talking and I think it was about three days later, we ended up being on a table next to each other at a Manchester United charity dinner.

"We got talking and got on really well. Then I saw her at the NTAs a week later – I just kept seeing her."

One year later, he asked her on a date and the rest is history!

