Michelle Keegan looks breathtaking in floral dress to mark special wedding anniversary

Michelle Keegan epitomised timeless elegance as she celebrated her in-law's 40th wedding anniversary over the weekend.

Michelle, who is married to Mark Wright, was quick to get behind the excitement as the doting couple blindfolded Mark's parents before unveiling a flurry of close friends and family waiting to surprise them for an anniversary celebration.

Looking beautiful as ever for the sweet occasion, the Brassic actress donned a stunning fitted tea dress adorned with a red floral print. Adding to her summer-ready outfit, Michelle slipped into nude heels and tied her flowing brunette tresses into a high ponytail, adding elegant gold hoops to finish off her look. See Michelle's full outfit in the clip below…

WATCH: Michelle Keegan helps surprise Mark Wright’s parents on special anniversary

Michelle and her husband whipped blindfolds off Carol, 63, and Mark, 66, after leading them into the garden.

© Instagram The Wright family celebrated Carol and Mark's 40th anniversary

Reflecting on the wholesome moment on his Instagram on Monday, Mark wrote: "Yesterday we surprised mum and dad with a 40th wedding anniversary party.

"After driving around for 40 mins to throw the scent off where we were going, we ended up back at the same place. @joshwright4444 @holliekanewright garden haha. What a special day @bigmarkwright @carolwright1."

© Instagram The happy couple have been married for 40 years

Writing her own tribute to her husband on Instagram, Carol Wright penned: "Happy anniversary to my hubby of 40 years, we have loved, laughed, and made a family of four wonderful children who have given us even more joy with our three grandsons."

Michelle's summer wardrobe has been nothing short of sublime this season as the actress has styled a series of colourful ensembles and ultra-chic beachwear on her social media.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan in a striped thigh-split dress in Ibiza

Reflecting on her recent time in Ibiza, the former Coronation Street star shared a spellbinding outfit post wearing a striped mesh maxi dress that set Instagram ablaze.

© Instagram The actress's stellar holiday wardrobe made its way to Instagram

"Gosh this dress is gorgeous," penned a fan in the comments, as another wrote: "You are always a vision." A third added: "No matter what you wear you always look lovely."