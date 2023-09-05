Priyanka Chopra gives insight into her marriage to husband Nick amid his brother Joe’s divorce

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to publicly express her affection for her husband, Nick Jonas, shortly after news of his brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's impending divorce broke.

The supportive gesture came as a reminder of the enduring bond that can flourish amidst challenging times in the world of celebrity relationships.

In a charming Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a radiant selfie featuring herself and Nick, both sporting smiles as they embarked on a drive together.

The candid moment exuded their genuine connection, offering a glimpse into their shared journey.

© Instagram Nick Jonas

The actress didn't stop there; she also posted a solo snapshot of Nick, captured during a serene moment on an airplane.

Nick, the member of the Jonas Brothers trio, gazed out of the window with the sunlight illuminating his features.

Priyanka, who is undoubtedly his biggest fan, playfully described the photo as "dreamy" and adorned the caption with a heart-eye emoji, leaving no doubt about the depth of her admiration.

© Getty Nick and wife Priyanka

As Priyanka openly radiated her love for Nick, her public gesture spoke volumes about the unwavering bond that they share, even in the midst of tumultuous news involving her brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship struggles have recently taken center stage, with reports of their impending divorce circulating.

Although the couple has yet to comment on the situation, sources have indicated that they have been facing "serious problems" over the past six months of their marriage.

© Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Despite this, they have remained relatively silent on social media, choosing not to publicly address the ongoing speculations.

According to TMZ, Joe, a talented actor and musician, has been tending to their two young daughters during Nick and Kevin Jonas' tour.

The intricacies of their situation highlight the complexities that can arise when navigating a marriage while also managing demanding careers.

With rumors of Joe's impending divorce surfacing, it is evident that his legal team has taken steps towards addressing the situation.

© Getty The Jonas Brothers

TMZ reported that Joe's team has engaged with two divorce lawyers in the Los Angeles area. This development underscores the reality of their decision, echoing the media's earlier claims about the challenges they've been facing.

In contrast, Nick Jonas' marriage with Priyanka Chopra stands as a testament to enduring love and partnership.

The couple's journey has been marked by a whirlwind romance that culminated in a heartfelt wedding ceremony in December 2018. Their commitment to one another has only grown stronger, with the addition of their adorable 1-year-old daughter, Malti.

Meanwhile, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle have sustained a long-lasting partnership since their wedding in December 2009. The couple shares two daughters, Alena and Valentina, who continue to bring joy to their lives