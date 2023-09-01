Ryan Seacrest, 48, shares rare pics of romantic Italian getaway with model girlfriend Aubrey Paige, 25

The former host of American Idol has been dating Aubrey since 2021

Ryan Seacrest, the charismatic host of American Idol, has recently shared with fans a glimpse into his romantic European vacation with girlfriend Aubrey Paige.

As the summer sun graces the Italian landscape, the couple has embarked on an enchanting journey, capturing precious moments from their getaway to share with their devoted followers.

The lovebirds, Ryan at 48 and Aubrey at 25, treated themselves to an extended summer holiday that took them to the picturesque shores of Portofino at the beginning of July.

Aubrey, a model, took to Instagram to showcase their memorable experiences, unveiling a series of snapshots that provide a window into their Italian adventure.

© Instagram Ryan and Aubrey enjoyed sun-soaked Italian vacay

The journey of captured moments commences with a heartwarming image of Aubrey and Ryan standing outside a magnificent villa.

Ryan exuded casual elegance in a navy linen shirt and beige slacks, perfectly complemented by Aubrey's choice of a patterned maxi dress that showcases her natural beauty.

Her wavy hair is gracefully swept back by a black headband, framing her radiant smile.

Aubrey's lens also ventures into the realms of art and ambiance, revealing the inside of an airy gallery adorned with captivating creations.

© Instagram Ryan Seacrest enjoys his holiday

A scene of romance is further unveiled as the couple partakes in an intimate al fresco picnic, a tableau of love and togetherness against the backdrop of European charm.

The photographic journey concludes with a candid shot of Ryan taking the wheel of a vintage car, navigating a tree-lined road as he casually holds a takeaway coffee in hand.

Aubrey's thoughtful caption accompanies these cherished images: "A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights."

© Instagram Ryan and Aubrey look smitten

Fans and admirers alike flooded the comment section with their sentiments of joy. One supporter expressed, "Absolutely love seeing you two lovebirds out and about and so happy!"

Another fan playfully exclaimed: "She's just adorable, real beauty, natural and so nice. He ain't letting her go!" The comments resonated with the shared happiness and affection that Aubrey and Ryan radiate in their snapshots.

However, this summer romance has not been without its share of chatter. Back in July, Aubrey faced criticism from some quarters who commented that she appeared to be "always on vacation." In response to her bikini-clad yacht pictures, a few followers jokingly remarked on her jet-setting lifestyle, with questions about work and wardrobe choices.

But for Aubrey and Ryan, these moments are a celebration of life and love, away from the spotlight's glare.

© Aubrey Paige on Instagram Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey go golfing

In a significant professional development, it was announced towards the end of June that Ryan Seacrest will be stepping into a new role a few months after leaving his perch alongside Kelly Ripa on Live!

After over 40 years of hosting by Pat Sajak, 76, Wheel of Fortune revealed on Instagram that Ryan will take over the hosting reins alongside Vanna White, 66, starting from 2024.

A caption accompanying a photo of Ryan announced, "It's official! Starting in 2024, Ryan Seacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited - Welcome Ryan!"