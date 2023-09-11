Joe Jonas gets visibly emotional onstage as he breaks his silence after ending his four-year marriage to Sophie Turner

The Jonas brother married The Game of Thrones actress in 2019

At a recent performance in Los Angeles' iconic Dodger Stadium, Joe Jonas bared his heart and emotions to a packed crowd, breaking his silence regarding his split from long-time wife, Sophie Turner.

The 34-year-old singer took a moment to share his sentiments, providing fans with a firsthand perspective amidst a whirlwind of rumors and speculations.

Addressing the gathering during a poignant moment in the show, Joe expressed: "It's been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?"

His sincerity and gratitude resonated as he added: "Thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys."

© Getty Images Joe Jonas was seen visibly emotional onstage

Emotions ran high as Joe and his brothers serenaded the audience with Hesitate, a song Joe has previously dedicated to Sophie, reflecting their deep bond and shared memories.

September 5 marked the day Joe officially filed for divorce from the celebrated Game of Thrones actress, citing irreconcilable differences. He pointed to a significant difference in lifestyles as a core issue, marking the end of their four-year marriage.

In the midst of heartbreak, Joe and Sophie took to Instagram, issuing a united front. Their joint statement read: "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

© Getty Sophie and Joe are ended their four year marriage

They emphasized: "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The couple's relationship journey has been in the spotlight since its inception. Having started dating in 2016, with Sophie then 20 and Joe 27, their love story quickly escalated.

© Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two children

An engagement followed in 2017, culminating in a spontaneous yet heartfelt elopement in Las Vegas in May 2019.

Their marriage was further blessed with the arrival of two daughters. They welcomed their first child, Willa, in July 2020, and their second daughter followed in July 2022.

It's noteworthy that Joe mentioned his daughters have primarily been staying with him on tour since the announcement of their split.

Reports have hinted that the rift between the couple stemmed from their very different lifestyles.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in London in April 2023

The couple's foresight ensured they had a prenuptial agreement in place, potentially averting further complications in what is undeniably an emotionally taxing period.

Delving deeper into the logistics of their split, Joe's divorce filing elaborated on their prenuptial agreement, signed in April 2019.

This document ensures Joe retains "all of his royalties from the music," while Sophie, recognized for her role in The Staircase, possesses "any residuals from her acting career."